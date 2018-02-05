Bridge Rehab Project To Close Ramps at I-44 And Highway 75

A traffic alert for Tulsa drivers at I-44 and Highway 75.

Starting Monday at 7 p.m., the Oklahoma Department of Transportation says workers will close the northbound Highway 75 on-ramp from eastbound I-44 as well as the northbound Highway 75 off-ramp to westbound I-44.

ODOT says the work is part of a bridge rehabilitation project that's expected to be complete by the end of summer.

The ramps should reopen by mid-February.