Police: Man Uses Shotgun To Rob Tulsa Convenience Store

Police are looking for a man who used a shotgun to rob a Tulsa convenience store late Sunday.

Officers say just after 11 p.m., the man entered the S & K Food Mart in the 2100 block of North Sheridan and demanded all the money from the register. The clerk says the man was wearing a black coat, black mask, jeans and gloves.

After getting the cash, police say the man left the store and was seen running west with two other men who were waiting outside the store.

They say the store's clerk was not injured during the robbery.