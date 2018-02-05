News On 6's Harold Kuntz Cries After Eagles' Super Bowl Win

The Philadelphia Eagles have been crowned NFL champions in their first Super Bowl victory Sunday evening and for one person at News On 6, it was a profound experience.

"Ok, late breaking news, they won! Dad, they won it, they won it, YES!" Harold Kuntz said on the air late Sunday. "My apologies for that imposter back there named Howard, I'm Harold"

As you can see, News On 6 sports reporter Harold Kuntz couldn't contain himself when he found out during Sunday's night's newscast, that his beloved Eagles had won.

Congrats to Harold and the Philadelphia Eagles.