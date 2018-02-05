Rehab Project Underway On Sand Springs Highway Bridge - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

SAND SPRINGS, Oklahoma -

Expect some delays if you use the Highway 97 bridge over the Arkansas River in Sand Springs. That is because of a bridge rehabilitation project.

The Oklahoma Department of Transportation says the $2.3-million project will take about ten months to complete.

The left lane of northbound Highway 97 is now closed over the Arkansas River. The department says that closure happened Saturday morning, but Monday is the first real day to see how it's going to be with morning and afternoon rush hours.

ODOT warns the closure will likely cause some delays.

The department said the project will no wrap up until sometime this fall.

