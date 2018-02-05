OKC Mother Seeks Answers In Son's Murder

The mother of a man murdered in Oklahoma City is pleading for help to find the person responsible for her son's death.

Bryan Sweet was found dead in his car on New Year's Day.

His mother thinks he was followed home from the Choctaw Walmart where he worked.

Oklahoma City police found 23-year-old Bryan Sweet's body inside his car near NE 36 and Hiawassee in Spencer.

Current evidence indicates he was shot inside his car.

Now, his mother, Gwen Sweet, just wants to find out who did it.

On Sunday, she passed out flyers in Choctaw near the Walmart where her son worked.

She thinks someone in the area knows something.

Oklahoma City police are investigating this case. Anyone with information is asked to call the homicide tip line at (405) 297-1200.