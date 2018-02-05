FedEx Driver Pulled From Burning Semi In Pawnee County Wreck - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

FedEx Driver Pulled From Burning Semi In Pawnee County Wreck

PAWNEE COUNTY, Oklahoma -

A FedEx driver was rushed to the hospital with burn injuries after two semis collided in a fiery wreck on westbound lanes of the Cimarron Turnpike near Hallett Monday morning. 

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says the crash happened just before 6:50 a.m., and the trucks almost immediately caught fire. One of the vehicles is a FedEx truck and the other was a Tulsa company hauling an oversized load.

OHP said the oversized load truck driven by Patrick Lee Garrett Jr., 34, was parked on the shoulder. The FedEx truck driven by James Patrick Casey, 50, went off the road for some reason then clipped the oversized load truck. The FedEx truck burst into fire.

The driver of the Tulsa truck pulled the FedEx driver from the burning semi, according to OHP.

 "He ran up and pulled the other driver out of the semi," said Trooper Derek Sosbee. "He was trapped in there and it was on fire. He got him out and put him out and about that time is when we showed up and the ambulance showed up and he was taken by ambulance to a hospital in Tulsa." 

According to the crash report, Casey was flown to a Tulsa hospital in critical condition with burn injuries. It says Garrett Jr., was taken to a hospital and was treated and released with minor injuries.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Both lanes of the highway were shut down for about 90 minutes. The OHP reopened one of the westbound lanes at about 8:35 a.m.

