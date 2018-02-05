Firefighters Rescue Woman Sleeping During Tulsa House Fire - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Firefighters Rescue Woman Sleeping During Tulsa House Fire

TULSA, Oklahoma -

Tulsa firefighters rescued a woman and two animals from a house fire Monday morning.

They said the woman was asleep when firefighters found her. They were able to walk her out of the home safely.

District Chief Douglas Carner said the woman doesn’t appear to have any injuries.

When firefighters got to the home in the 3800 block of South 99th East Avenue, they found heavy smoke coming from the garage and the attic.

Carner said when they got inside the home they found the fire in the garage.

He said the garage is heavily damaged and there is a little damage to the attic, but, overall, there isn’t much damage to the home other than smoke.

Carner said the cause is under investigation and said, at this time, there doesn’t appear to be any suspicious activity.

