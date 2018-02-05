9/11 conspirator sues Trump, claims 'psychological torture' - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

9/11 conspirator sues Trump, claims 'psychological torture'

Posted: Updated:

By The Associated Press

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - The only person convicted in the United States in connection with the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks is suing President Donald Trump over conditions at a federal prison where he alleges he experiences "psychological torture" while kept in total isolation.

Zacarias Moussaoui has filed handwritten petitions in federal courts in Oklahoma and Colorado in which he accuses federal authorities of attempting to cover up the "true" Sept. 11 conspirators. It's Moussaoui's latest lawsuit.

The 49-year-old attended flight school in Oklahoma before the attacks. He left Oklahoma for Minnesota in 2001 and was in custody when 19 hijackers carried out the attacks.

Moussaoui pleaded guilty in April 2005 to conspiring with the hijackers to kill Americans and is serving a life prison sentence at the Supermax federal penitentiary in Florence, Colorado.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.