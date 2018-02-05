House Republicans on Friday released a partisan and bitterly disputed memo that they say shows surveillance abuses in the early stages of the FBI's investigation into the Trump campaign and Russia

An Arizona man who sold ammunition to the gunman in the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history has been charged with manufacturing armor-piercing bullets

This week in odd news: Michigan man receives a letter granting his dog unemployment benefits; Fiona's football forecast: The celebrity hippo picks the Eagles to win the Super Bowl; Robot makes coffee at Japan's new 'strange cafe'

The top Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee is slamming the release of a congressional memo that alleges FBI surveillance abuses in an investigation into the Trump campaign's Russia ties

Sheila E. says Justin Timberlake reached out to her after she tweeted that Prince didn't want to be hologrammed and says she wants "people to know there was no hologram."

A man who refers to himself as the "so call 20th hijacker" from the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks is suing President Donald Trump over conditions at a federal prison where he alleges he is kept in total isolation and experiences "psychological torture".

Ohio investigators in the case of a 2-year-old girl found unresponsive on a porch in freezing weather await autopsy results to learn how she died.

Chicago forging ahead with plans to shutter four more schools in a high-crime area, just five years after the largest mass closure of public schools in an American city.

Some states and cities are taking the lead on banning bump stocks as efforts stall in Washington.

The mother of an American teenager missing in Aruba since 2005 is seeking $35 million in a lawsuit over a TV series about the case.

Already facing the rest of his life in prison, former sports doctor Larry Nassar faces a third and final sentence in a sexual assault scandal.

Federal investigators trying to figure out why a switch was in wrong position, sending an Amtrak train into a freight train in South Carolina.

By TIM TALLEY

Associated Press

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - The only person convicted in the United States in connection with the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks is suing President Donald Trump over conditions at a federal prison, where he alleges he experiences "psychological torture" while kept in total isolation.

Zacarias Moussaoui, 49, has filed handwritten petitions in federal courts in Oklahoma and Colorado in which he accuses federal authorities of attempting to cover up the "true" Sept. 11 conspirators. Courts have dismissed other federal lawsuits Moussaoui filed over the years in various states, including a 2014 lawsuit in which he claimed he could offer inside information about the inner workings of al-Qaida.

Among other things, Moussaoui's petitions seek an end to prison guidelines that he says "keep me in total isolation without access to a lawyer to break me psychologically..." Moussaoui, who describes himself as a "slave of Allay" and the "so call 20th hijacker" in the petitions, also seeks the assistance of various civilian and military judicial officials and claims that he has been assaulted while in federal custody.

A French citizen of Moroccan descent, Moussaoui lived and attended flight school in Norman, Oklahoma, prior to the terrorist attacks. He left Oklahoma for Minnesota and was arrested on immigration charges in August 2001 after employees of a Minnesota flight school became alarmed that he wanted to learn to fly a Boeing 747 even though he had no pilot's license.

Moussaoui was in custody on Sept. 11 and pleaded guilty in April 2005 to conspiring with the 19 hijackers to kill Americans. A federal appeals court upheld Moussaoui's conviction in 2010 and he is serving a life prison sentence at the Supermax federal penitentiary in Florence, Colorado.

Moussaoui has given multiple accounts of his connection to the attacks, and since his sentencing has said he lied when testifying that he plotted to hijack a fifth jetliner on Sept. 11.

His court-appointed defense team - with whom Moussaoui did not cooperate - portrayed him during his trial as a delusional schizophrenic who lied to either achieve martyrdom through his execution or to enhance his role in history. Prosecutors said he had only a personality disorder.

