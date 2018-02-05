Wagoner County Looking For Home Invasion Person Of Interest - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Wagoner County Looking For Home Invasion Person Of Interest

Eugene Brown Jr. [Wagoner County Sheriff's Office] Eugene Brown Jr. [Wagoner County Sheriff's Office]
WAGONER COUNTY, Oklahoma -

The Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office is hoping the public can help them identify a person of interest connected to a home invasion.

Deputies said they are searching for 55-year-old Eugene Bernard Brown Jr. from the Muskogee area.

The sheriff’s office wants to talk to Brown about a January home invasion where a thirteen-year-old boy was tied up.

They said on January 11, 2018, three men forced their way into a Wagoner County home and stole several valuables, firearms and tied up the teen.

Deputies said three men forced their way into the home, bound and blindfolded then boy then threatened him. They said the suspects stole several valuables and firearms from the home.

Surveillance video captured the men and with the help of the public, deputies arrested 30-year-old Aaron Johnson.

Now they ask anyone with information regarding the location of Brown, or about the crime, call the Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office at 918-485-3124 or the Tip Line at 918-613-5961.

