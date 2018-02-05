Wagoner County Looking For Home Invasion Person Of Interest

The Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office is hoping the public can help them identify a person of interest connected to a home invasion.

Deputies said they are searching for 55-year-old Eugene Bernard Brown Jr. from the Muskogee area.

The sheriff’s office wants to talk to Brown about a January home invasion where a thirteen-year-old boy was tied up.

They said on January 11, 2018, three men forced their way into a Wagoner County home and stole several valuables, firearms and tied up the teen.

Surveillance video captured the men and with the help of the public, deputies arrested 30-year-old Aaron Johnson.

Now they ask anyone with information regarding the location of Brown, or about the crime, call the Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office at 918-485-3124 or the Tip Line at 918-613-5961.