Natalee Holloway's mom sues over TV series about daughter

Comedian Roy Wood Jr. on why comedians are the "white blood cells of a sickened democracy"

Comedian Roy Wood Jr. on why comedians are the "white blood cells of a sickened democracy"

Comedian Roy Wood Jr. on joking around in the era of Trump

Comedian Roy Wood Jr. on joking around in the era of Trump

House Republicans on Friday released a partisan and bitterly disputed memo that they say shows surveillance abuses in the early stages of the FBI's investigation into the Trump campaign and Russia

House Republicans on Friday released a partisan and bitterly disputed memo that they say shows surveillance abuses in the early stages of the FBI's investigation into the Trump campaign and Russia

House Republicans on Friday released a partisan and bitterly disputed memo that they say shows surveillance abuses in the early stages of the FBI's investigation into the Trump campaign and Russia

House Republicans on Friday released a partisan and bitterly disputed memo that they say shows surveillance abuses in the early stages of the FBI's investigation into the Trump campaign and Russia

An Arizona man who sold ammunition to the gunman in the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history has been charged with manufacturing armor-piercing bullets

An Arizona man who sold ammunition to the gunman in the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history has been charged with manufacturing armor-piercing bullets

This week in odd news: Michigan man receives a letter granting his dog unemployment benefits; Fiona's football forecast: The celebrity hippo picks the Eagles to win the Super Bowl; Robot makes coffee at Japan's new 'strange cafe'

This week in odd news: Michigan man receives a letter granting his dog unemployment benefits; Fiona's football forecast: The celebrity hippo picks the Eagles to win the Super Bowl; Robot makes coffee at Japan's new 'strange cafe'

The top Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee is slamming the release of a congressional memo that alleges FBI surveillance abuses in an investigation into the Trump campaign's Russia ties

The top Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee is slamming the release of a congressional memo that alleges FBI surveillance abuses in an investigation into the Trump campaign's Russia ties

Sheila E. says Justin Timberlake reached out to her after she tweeted that Prince didn't want to be hologrammed and says she wants "people to know there was no hologram."

Sheila E. says Justin Timberlake reached out to her after she tweeted that Prince didn't want to be hologrammed and says she wants "people to know there was no hologram."

Former sports doctor sentenced to 40 to 125 years in prison for abuse at gymnastics club

Former sports doctor sentenced to 40 to 125 years in prison for abuse at gymnastics club

A man who refers to himself as the "so call 20th hijacker" from the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks is suing President Donald Trump over conditions at a federal prison where he alleges he is kept in total isolation and experiences "psychological torture".

A man who refers to himself as the "so call 20th hijacker" from the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks is suing President Donald Trump over conditions at a federal prison where he alleges he is kept in total isolation and...

Ohio investigators in the case of a 2-year-old girl found unresponsive on a porch in freezing weather await autopsy results to learn how she died.

Ohio investigators in the case of a 2-year-old girl found unresponsive on a porch in freezing weather await autopsy results to learn how she died.

Former sports doctor Larry Nassar has been sentenced to 40 to 125 years in prison.

Former sports doctor Larry Nassar has been sentenced to 40 to 125 years in prison.

A SpaceX "Starman" is aboard the company's new rocket that's set to make its launch debut Tuesday.

A SpaceX "Starman" is aboard the company's new rocket that's set to make its launch debut Tuesday.

Chicago forging ahead with plans to shutter four more schools in a high-crime area, just five years after the largest mass closure of public schools in an American city.

Chicago forging ahead with plans to shutter four more schools in a high-crime area, just five years after the largest mass closure of public schools in an American city.

Some states and cities are taking the lead on banning bump stocks as efforts stall in Washington.

Some states and cities are taking the lead on banning bump stocks as efforts stall in Washington.

The mother of an American teenager missing in Aruba since 2005 is seeking $35 million in a lawsuit over a TV series about the case.

The mother of an American teenager missing in Aruba since 2005 is seeking $35 million in a lawsuit over a TV series about the case.

Philadelphians take to the streets to celebrate Eagles' Super Bowl win over Patriots.

Philadelphians take to the streets to celebrate Eagles' Super Bowl win over Patriots.

Already facing the rest of his life in prison, former sports doctor Larry Nassar faces a third and final sentence in a sexual assault scandal.

Already facing the rest of his life in prison, former sports doctor Larry Nassar faces a third and final sentence in a sexual assault scandal.

Federal investigators trying to figure out why a switch was in wrong position, sending an Amtrak train into a freight train in South Carolina.

Federal investigators trying to figure out why a switch was in wrong position, sending an Amtrak train into a freight train in South Carolina.

(AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File). FILE - In this June 8, 2010, file photo, Beth Holloway, mother of Natalee Holloway, speaks during the opening of the Natalee Holloway Resource Center (NHRC) at the National Museum of Crime & Punishment in ...

By JAY REEVES

Associated Press

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) - The mother of Natalee Holloway, a U.S. teenager who vanished during her senior trip to Aruba in 2005, is seeking at least $35 million from the producers of what she contends was a fake television documentary about the case.

Beth Holloway said in a federal lawsuit filed Friday that the deception surrounding "The Disappearance of Natalee Holloway" was so complete she was even tricked into providing a DNA sample to match against what producers claimed were remains that could be those of her long-missing daughter.

The whole show was a ruse that subjected Beth Holloway to "agonizing weeks" of uncertainty and waiting that "completely and utterly destroyed" her, according to the suit filed in Birmingham.

Holloway, a schoolteacher in north Alabama, is seeking $10 million in compensation and $25 million in punitive damages against Oxygen Media, an arm of NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment, and the Los Angeles-based Brian Graden Media.

Neither company responded to emails sent Monday seeking comment on the lawsuit. Court records show attorneys have not filed documents answering the allegations.

The website TMZ first reported the lawsuit.

Natalee Holloway, who lived in suburban Birmingham, was 18 when she was last seen during a trip with classmates to Aruba. Her mysterious disappearance after a night with friends at a nightclub sparked years of news coverage, particularly in the tabloid and true-crime media.

No remains were ever found, and the Dutch teen suspected in her death, Joran van der Sloot, is now imprisoned for the slaying of another young woman killed in 2010.

The six-episode series aired last year by Oxygen included the discovery of what were supposedly remains that could be those of Natalee. But the lawsuit claims producers knew that bone fragments featured in the production weren't linked to Natalee before supposed testing produced inconclusive results.

Rather than being a documentary or true investigation, the show was a "scripted, pre-planned farce calculated to give the impression of real-time events," the suit contends.

Natalee Holloway's father Dave Holloway participated in the program and contacted Beth Holloway seeking a DNA sample for use in testing, the complaint said. Dave Holloway isn't listed among the defendants, and he did not respond to an email seeking comment.

A judge acting at Dave Holloway's request declared Natalee Holloway legally dead six years ago.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.