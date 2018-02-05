Tulsa McDonald's Burns During Lunch Hour - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Tulsa McDonald's Burns During Lunch Hour

Posted: Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma -

A Tulsa McDonald's at Pine and North Peoria was damaged by fire during the lunch hour Monday, February 5. All employees and customers were able to get out safely.

Tulsa Fire Department spokesperson Stan May said they got a call around noon that smoke was coming from inside the restaurant. Some construction workers were on the roof working on air conditioning units and saw the smoke coming from the business, he said.

May said firefighters chased the fire through the attic portion of the building and were eventually able to get it under control. They were still on scene putting out hot spots around 1:15 p.m.

There were no injuries. No word yet on what caused the fire.

