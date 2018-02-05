Company Announces More Than 100 Jobs Coming To BA - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Company Announces More Than 100 Jobs Coming To BA

BROKEN ARROW, Oklahoma -

More than 100 new jobs are coming to Broken Arrow.

Monday, CymSTAR announced an expansion that will more than double its workforce.

The company engineers and manufacturers simulators.

Leaders said the added employees will allow them to support new, large contracts.

“We’re proud to be part of the Broken Arrow community, and we’re glad to be able to bring these jobs in because what that does is it contributes to the tax base and it brings up all the amenities for everybody in Broken Arrow,” said CymSTAR President and CEO, Stephen Stankiewicz.

The company said some of the new jobs will be added as soon as this week.

News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
