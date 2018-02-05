Elderly Muskogee Woman Injured In Dog Attack

The Muskogee County sheriff said a Good Samaritan came to the rescue of a 71-year-old woman being attacked by two dogs.

Investigators said the woman was walking her dog along a Muskogee County road when two large dogs attacked her Sunday afternoon.

Investigators aren't sure what sparked the attack but said the dogs got out of their fenced yard when it happened.

Sheriff Rob Frazier said one of the two dogs caused gruesome injuries to the woman's legs.

"When the deputies arrived, they could hear the lady screaming, trying to get the dogs off of her and there was a Good Samaritan that heard and tried to get the dogs off too," Frazier said.

Investigators said she's at a Tulsa hospital.

Deputies used pepper spray to get the dogs back into their yard and away from the woman.

They said dogs’ owner is being cooperative. Neighbors said the dogs have never been aggressive before.

The dog who caused the injuries is at the vet under observation.

The sheriff's office is working with the district attorney to determine if criminal charges will be filed.