Bartlesville Teen Arrested For Handgun Possession

The Bartlesville Middle School was briefly placed on lockdown Monday afternoon after it was rumored that a 14-year-old male student was carrying a gun at school, police said.

School staff had called the student to the office but when confronted, the student refused to be searched and left the building, police said. A school resource police officer arrived on scene and found the student walking back toward the school and was detained.

The officer didn't locate a gun after searching the student, but once BPD and a K-9 unit arrived on scene and conducted a ground search of the area, a handgun was located hidden on the school softball fields just west of the middle school, police said.

The student was then arrested for possession of a firearm.

BPD is checking to see if the gun has been reported stolen.