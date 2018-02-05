Psychiatrist Testifies On Day 6 Of Stanley Majors Trial - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Psychiatrist Testifies On Day 6 Of Stanley Majors Trial

Posted: Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma -

A psychiatrist testified Monday in Stanley Majors' murder trial. 

He told the jury he does not believe Majors knew what he was doing when he shot and killed his neighbor, Khalid Jabara.

Dr. Jason Beaman said he does not believe Majors understood the nature or consequences of his actions when he killed Jabara. 

Beaman said he met with Majors a total of six hours and also reviewed his past medical records and reports from this crime before he diagnosed majors with schizophrenia. 

2/5/2018 Related Story: Stanley Majors' Tulsa Murder Trial Resumes

He also said it's unlikely Majors is faking schizophrenia to get out of committing this crime since he has such a long medical record of similar issues. 

Beaman addressed the fact that Majors felt threatened by the Jabaras and mentioned the Pulse Nightclub shooting, in which a Muslim man shot up a gay ?nightclub. 

Majors' attorneys say he felt the Jabaras were out to get him because he's gay. 

Beaman admitted, however, that much of the information he has to go off of is coming from Majors himself, and that it's of course always possible that Majors is lying. 

The defense will call more witnesses to the stand Tuesday morning. 

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.