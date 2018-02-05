Psychiatrist Testifies On Day 6 Of Stanley Majors Trial

A psychiatrist testified Monday in Stanley Majors' murder trial.

He told the jury he does not believe Majors knew what he was doing when he shot and killed his neighbor, Khalid Jabara.

Dr. Jason Beaman said he does not believe Majors understood the nature or consequences of his actions when he killed Jabara.

Beaman said he met with Majors a total of six hours and also reviewed his past medical records and reports from this crime before he diagnosed majors with schizophrenia.

He also said it's unlikely Majors is faking schizophrenia to get out of committing this crime since he has such a long medical record of similar issues.

Beaman addressed the fact that Majors felt threatened by the Jabaras and mentioned the Pulse Nightclub shooting, in which a Muslim man shot up a gay ?nightclub.

Majors' attorneys say he felt the Jabaras were out to get him because he's gay.

Beaman admitted, however, that much of the information he has to go off of is coming from Majors himself, and that it's of course always possible that Majors is lying.

The defense will call more witnesses to the stand Tuesday morning.