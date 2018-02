Vegas sports books not so lucky with Eagles' Super Bowl win

House Republicans on Friday released a partisan and bitterly disputed memo that they say shows surveillance abuses in the early stages of the FBI's investigation into the Trump campaign and Russia

House Republicans on Friday released a partisan and bitterly disputed memo that they say shows surveillance abuses in the early stages of the FBI's investigation into the Trump campaign and Russia

An Arizona man who sold ammunition to the gunman in the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history has been charged with manufacturing armor-piercing bullets

This week in odd news: Michigan man receives a letter granting his dog unemployment benefits; Fiona's football forecast: The celebrity hippo picks the Eagles to win the Super Bowl; Robot makes coffee at Japan's new 'strange cafe'

The top Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee is slamming the release of a congressional memo that alleges FBI surveillance abuses in an investigation into the Trump campaign's Russia ties

Sheila E. says Justin Timberlake reached out to her after she tweeted that Prince didn't want to be hologrammed and says she wants "people to know there was no hologram."

Prosecutors are seeking to have criminal charges reinstated against the engineer in a deadly 2015 Amtrak derailment in Philadelphia.

The mother of an Amtrak engineer killed in a crash in South Carolina says he was rattled by another crash less than a year before.

New York's highest court will consider whether the New York Police Department can use a Cold War-era legal tactic to conceal information about whether it put Muslims under surveillance.

Spotlight in sexual assault scandal turns away from Larry Nassar and toward major institutions, including Michigan State University, where many of his abuses occurred.

Ohio investigators in the case of a 2-year-old girl found unresponsive on a porch in freezing weather await autopsy results to learn how she died.

The Supreme Court is allowing a court-ordered redrawing of congressional districts in Pennsylvania to proceed, denying a plea from Republicans to block it.

Jeffrey Wong says despite what you may have seen on the internet, he was not the person who set off an alert that mistakenly warned of a ballistic missile headed to Hawaii.

Police in Colorado are investigating exactly what happened before a sheriff's deputy was shot and killed Monday, becoming the third police officer to die in the line of duty in the state during the past five weeks.

Detectives want to talk again to 87-year-old actor Robert Wagner, who is a person of interest in the 1981 death of his wife Natalie Wood.

By REGINA GARCIA CANO

Associated Press

LAS VEGAS (AP) - Lady Luck was most certainly not the side of Las Vegas sports books during the Super Bowl as some reported six- and seven-figure losses in part due to a seemingly deep-pocketed mystery bettor and the many records set during the game, which allowed gamblers to cash in on proposition bets.

Gamblers wagered a record $158.6 million on the big game at Nevada's 198 sports books, over $20.1 million more than in 2017. But the unaudited tallies released Monday by the Nevada Gaming Control Board showed sports books made a profit of only about $1.2 million on the action, around $9.8 million less than in 2017 and not even close to the $19.7 they cleared in 2014.

Sports books around Las Vegas had selected the New England Patriots over the Philadelphia Eagles to win their second straight Super Bowl. Bookmakers initially posted lines ranging between 5 and 6 1/2 points and the over/under for total points scored in the game at 48.

"The game didn't quite go exactly the way he had hoped for, but we kind of grinded out a small win on this particular event when you consider all things," said Jay Rood, who heads sports betting operations for MGM Resorts International, where the Patriots were a 4.5 favorite. "When you consider us as an overall hotel-casino company, I think at the end of the day, we are going to be all right. We had thousands of people here enjoying themselves watching the game."

The sports book at the Mirage, owned by MGM Resorts, took a bet for more than $2 million on the Eagles.

The same bettor who took this city's legal sports books for millions of dollars on the World Series also placed a $500,000 wager on the Eagles at the South Point sports book. The man also placed two bets of $1 million with William Hill, which runs more than 100 sports books in Nevada and has a mobile app.

William Hill on Sunday reported ending the night with a multimillion-dollar loss, with $3.2 million alone to the mystery bettor. The operator said that based on the number of tickets, 54 percent of bettors were correct in choosing the Eagles on the point spread and 75 percent on the money line. Fifty-six percent of tickets were correct on choosing the over for the total points scored in the game, which the operator had at 49.

The casino industry's largest lobbying group in the U.S., the American Gaming Association, estimated that Americans would wager about $4.76 billion on the big game, but only 3 percent or $138.5 million would be done legally at sports books in Nevada.

Across Las Vegas, proposition bets - wagers offered on unique and various cases - left gamblers rejoicing as the game set all kinds of records.

"Well, we are a little disappointed with the bottom line," said Jay Kornegay, the sports book director of the Westgate Las Vegas. "This event is dominated by the general betting public and they always like to bet on things to happen. So, they like to bet the yeses more than the nos. They like to bet the overs more than the unders, and a lot of those come through for them. We had our worst Super Bowl prop results ever."

The sports book paused cashing tickets after midnight and resumed later in the morning. It still had around 100 people in line Monday afternoon waiting to get paid.

One of the proposition bets that hurt the Westgate was whether the game's MVP Nick Foles would score a touchdown. He did. That bet paid 8-1.

Kornegay said every single one of the players who scored a touchdown had a proposition bet on him.

"Not only did they score a touchdown, but we also had props on whether they would score in the first half," Kornegay said. It was a double whammy for us. "

