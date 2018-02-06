NY court considers Cold War secrecy over Muslim surveillance

House Republicans on Friday released a partisan and bitterly disputed memo that they say shows surveillance abuses in the early stages of the FBI's investigation into the Trump campaign and Russia

House Republicans on Friday released a partisan and bitterly disputed memo that they say shows surveillance abuses in the early stages of the FBI's investigation into the Trump campaign and Russia

An Arizona man who sold ammunition to the gunman in the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history has been charged with manufacturing armor-piercing bullets

This week in odd news: Michigan man receives a letter granting his dog unemployment benefits; Fiona's football forecast: The celebrity hippo picks the Eagles to win the Super Bowl; Robot makes coffee at Japan's new 'strange cafe'

The top Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee is slamming the release of a congressional memo that alleges FBI surveillance abuses in an investigation into the Trump campaign's Russia ties

Sheila E. says Justin Timberlake reached out to her after she tweeted that Prince didn't want to be hologrammed and says she wants "people to know there was no hologram."

Former sports doctor sentenced to 40 to 125 years in prison for abuse at gymnastics club

The Supreme Court is allowing a court-ordered redrawing of congressional districts in Pennsylvania to proceed, denying a plea from Republicans to block it.

Lady Luck was most certainly not the side of Las Vegas sports books during the Super Bowl as some reported six- and seven-figure losses.

Larry Nassar's latest sentence of 40 to 125 years for molesting young athletes at an elite Michigan gymnastics club is largely symbolic; his victims vow to keep fighting for accountability.

Police in Colorado are investigating exactly what happened before a sheriff's deputy was shot and killed Monday, becoming the third police officer to die in the line of duty in the state during the past five weeks.

The stock market slid even further on Monday as worries about the prospect of higher interest rates flared.

Detectives want to talk again to 87-year-old actor Robert Wagner, who is a person of interest in the 1981 death of his wife Natalie Wood.

Jeffrey Wong says despite what you may have seen on the internet, he was not the person who set off an alert that mistakenly warned of a ballistic missile headed to Hawaii.

Shares are tumbling in Asia after a wild day for U.S. markets that resulted in the biggest drop in the Dow Jones industrial average in six and a half years.

Prosecutors are seeking to have criminal charges reinstated against the engineer in a deadly 2015 Amtrak derailment in Philadelphia.

By CHRIS CAROLA

Associated Press

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - New York's highest court will consider on Tuesday whether the New York Police Department can use a Cold War-era legal tactic to conceal information about whether it put Muslims under surveillance.

The Court of Appeals will hear arguments in the cases of two Muslims who say the NYPD overstepped its reach by responding to a 2012 public records request related to the surveillance by saying it could "neither confirm nor deny" the records even existed.

The lawsuits over that so-called Glomar response were prompted by a series of Pulitzer Prize-winning stories by The Associated Press that detailed how the NYPD searched for possible terrorists after 9/11, in part by infiltrating Muslim student groups and putting informants in mosques.

The cases of former Rutgers University student Samir Hashmi and Manhattan imam Talib Abdur-Rashid were initially heard separately, with two lower court judges issuing conflicting rulings. In Hashmi's case, a court denied a motion to dismiss the lawsuit. In Abdur-Rashid's case, the court ruled the Glomar doctrine was allowable in response to state Freedom of Information Law requests.

The cases have since been combined, with Manhattan attorney Omar Mohammedi representing the two men.

"It would be a detriment to all New Yorkers if the decision goes the NYPD's way," Mohammedi told The Associated Press. "We might as well not have FOIL."

New York City's Law Department did not immediately return messages seeking comment. Last year, spokesman Nick Paolucci told the AP after the Abdur-Rashid ruling that "the NYPD is not required to reveal the targets of counterterrorism surveillance."

The Glomar doctrine is named for the Hughes Glomar Explorer, a massive salvage ship built by the eccentric industrialist who died in 1976. Two years earlier, the CIA had used the ship to retrieve a portion of a Soviet submarine that had sunk in the Pacific Ocean in 1968, killing everyone aboard. The Glomar featured technology designed to lift the sub more than 3 miles (4 kilometers) to the surface, but most of the sub broke apart and fell back to the ocean floor.

When a journalist sought information on the Hughes-built ship in 1976, a federal court issued a ruling that allowed the CIA to "neither confirm nor deny" whether records existed on the mission. The Glomar doctrine has since been used by agencies if information falls within certain exemptions.

But Mohammedi said the NYPD is overstepping its reach in applying the tactic to cases involving the state's Freedom of Information Law.

"The Glomar doctrine was initiated based on national defense," he said. "This issue should be decided by legislators, not decided by the NYPD just because they want to do this."

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.