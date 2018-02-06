Ex-Olympic coach Geddert facing criminal investigation

Former sports doctor sentenced to 40 to 125 years in prison for abuse at gymnastics club

As they begin to probe the circumstances of the fatal wreck in South Carolina, officials have already settled on one thing: that the crash between a passenger train and a freight car could have been prevented with available technology

A 2015 letter from a victim of a pedophile priest belies Pope Francis' claim that no victims had accused the church of a cover-up of sex crimes in Chile.

After third and final prison sentence for Nassar, victims vow to keep fighting

President Donald Trump is accusing Democrats of being "un-American" and perhaps even "treasonous" for refusing to cheer positive news during his State of the Union address

Vice President Mike Pence's six-day swing through Asia, with a stop at the Olympic games in South Korea, is set to focus less on sports than on the host country's neighbor to the North

Detectives want to talk again to 87-year-old actor Robert Wagner, who is a person of interest in the 1981 death of his wife Natalie Wood

Sue, the largest Tyrannosaurus rex skeleton ever found, is on the move

Field Museum's Sue is moving up to make way for titanosaur

It's almost showtime for SpaceX's big new rocket with a cherry-red sports car on top

Prosecutors are seeking to have criminal charges reinstated against the engineer in a deadly 2015 Amtrak derailment in Philadelphia.

The National Weather Service says there's no tsunami warning for the East Coast, despite a warning received by some people.

Philadelphia officials are revealing plans for the Super Bowl parade and say fans should expect some dramatic surprises along the route.

Spotlight in sexual assault scandal turns away from Larry Nassar and toward major institutions, including Michigan State University, where many of his abuses occurred.

Larry Nassar's latest sentence of 40 to 125 years for molesting young athletes at an elite Michigan gymnastics club is largely symbolic; his victims vow to keep fighting for accountability.

The House has passed legislation that requires lawmakers to reimburse the Treasury when settling sexual harassment claims rather than use taxpayers to foot the bill.

Police in Colorado are investigating exactly what happened before a sheriff's deputy was shot and killed Monday, becoming the third police officer to die in the line of duty in the state during the past five weeks.

From its headquarters in Washington, D.C., the U.S. Bureau of Land Management oversees 388,000 square miles of public lands, mostly in the West, and some politicians say BLM's headquarters should be in the West as well.

From its headquarters in Washington, D.C., the U.S. Bureau of Land Management oversees 388,000 square miles of public lands, mostly in the West, and some politicians say BLM's headquarters should be in the West as well.

Federal investigators are meeting in Washington to determine the causes of two train crashes in the New York City region.

Some sexual-assault victims who went public with their stories well before the #MeToo movement are heartened by its message of speaking out publicly.

They spoke out pre-#MeToo and cheer it, with note of caution

By DAVID EGGERT

Associated Press

LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Former U.S. Olympic women's gymnastics team coach John Geddert is facing a criminal investigation after complaints were filed following the sentencing of disgraced ex-sports doctor Larry Nassar, who molested girls at Geddert's elite gymnastics club in Michigan.

The Eaton County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday that people recently come forward with complaints against Geddert. The office declined to elaborate on the number of complaints or their nature, citing the ongoing investigation.

Geddert until recently owned and operated Twistars, a gym in Dimondale where Nassar offered treatments on Monday nights. During Nassar's sentencing hearing, some victims complained that Geddert was physically abusive, created an ultra-competitive atmosphere, was indifferent to injuries and rarely offered gymnasts any choice to see a different doctor.

One also alleged that Geddert was aware in the late 1990s that Nassar had performed an "inappropriate procedure" on her when she was 16.

Geddert's lawyer could not immediately be reached for comment Tuesday by The Associated Press.

Geddert has insisted he had "zero knowledge" of Nassar's crimes. In response to lawsuits, his lawyer filed court papers saying Geddert was "just one person in an extremely long line of people who were fooled by Nassar."

Geddert previously was accused of physically assaulting a parent who also was a coach at Twistars. He also was accused of assaulting a gymnast. He did not face charges in either case.

On Monday, the worst sex-abuse case in sports history ended with a third long prison sentence for Nassar. The latest sentence of 40 to 125 years was for molesting young gymnasts at Twistars.

Geddert was suspended last month by USA Gymnastics until it completes its own investigation. Geddert, who coached the "Fierce Five" that won a team gold in 2012 in London, announced his retirement.

An astonishing 250-plus women and girls gave statements in two Michigan courtrooms over 10 days of proceedings. The focus will shift to lawsuits and multiple probes of Nassar's actions and those of people around him when he worked for Michigan State University and USA Gymnastics, the sport's governing body.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.