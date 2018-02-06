Spotlight in sex assault scandal now on major institutions

Comedian Roy Wood Jr. on why comedians are the "white blood cells of a sickened democracy"

Comedian Roy Wood Jr. on joking around in the era of Trump

House Republicans on Friday released a partisan and bitterly disputed memo that they say shows surveillance abuses in the early stages of the FBI's investigation into the Trump campaign and Russia

An Arizona man who sold ammunition to the gunman in the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history has been charged with manufacturing armor-piercing bullets

This week in odd news: Michigan man receives a letter granting his dog unemployment benefits; Fiona's football forecast: The celebrity hippo picks the Eagles to win the Super Bowl; Robot makes coffee at Japan's new 'strange cafe'

The top Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee is slamming the release of a congressional memo that alleges FBI surveillance abuses in an investigation into the Trump campaign's Russia ties

Sheila E. says Justin Timberlake reached out to her after she tweeted that Prince didn't want to be hologrammed and says she wants "people to know there was no hologram."

Former sports doctor sentenced to 40 to 125 years in prison for abuse at gymnastics club

Prosecutors are seeking to have criminal charges reinstated against the engineer in a deadly 2015 Amtrak derailment in Philadelphia.

The mother of an Amtrak engineer killed in a crash in South Carolina says he was rattled by another crash less than a year before.

New York's highest court will consider whether the New York Police Department can use a Cold War-era legal tactic to conceal information about whether it put Muslims under surveillance.

Spotlight in sexual assault scandal turns away from Larry Nassar and toward major institutions, including Michigan State University, where many of his abuses occurred.

Ohio investigators in the case of a 2-year-old girl found unresponsive on a porch in freezing weather await autopsy results to learn how she died.

The Supreme Court is allowing a court-ordered redrawing of congressional districts in Pennsylvania to proceed, denying a plea from Republicans to block it.

Jeffrey Wong says despite what you may have seen on the internet, he was not the person who set off an alert that mistakenly warned of a ballistic missile headed to Hawaii.

Top intelligence and law enforcement officials are worried that releasing the congressional memo alleging FBI surveillance abuse could have wide-ranging repercussions.

Police in Colorado are investigating exactly what happened before a sheriff's deputy was shot and killed Monday, becoming the third police officer to die in the line of duty in the state during the past five weeks.

Detectives want to talk again to 87-year-old actor Robert Wagner, who is a person of interest in the 1981 death of his wife Natalie Wood.

(Cory Morse /The Grand Rapids Press via AP). Larry Nassar, right, listens near defense attorney Matthew Newberg as Judge Janice Cunningham (pictured on the monitor) sentences Nassar at Eaton County Circuit Court in Charlotte, Mich., Monday, Feb. 5, 20...

(Cory Morse /The Grand Rapids Press via AP). Defense attorney Matthew Newberg, left, signs court documents after Judge Janice Cunningham sentenced Larry Nassar, right, at Eaton County Circuit Court in Charlotte, Mich., Monday, Feb. 5, 2018. The former ...

By ED WHITE

Associated Press

DETROIT (AP) - Larry Nassar's final sentence for serial sexual assault now turns the scandal's spotlight toward major institutions, including Michigan State University, where many of his abuses occurred.

The former sports doctor was sentenced Monday to 40 to 125 years in prison, his third punishment since early December.

Nassar admits penetrating young girls and women with ungloved hands while claiming to be treating them for back and hip injuries. He often saw young gymnasts, but a judge noted Monday that the 260-plus victims were in fine arts and other sports, too.

Here's where things stand while Nassar sits behind bars:

___

NEXT STOP

Despite his convictions, Nassar is unlikely to spend a day in a Michigan prison. He'll first serve a 60-year sentence in federal prison for child pornography crimes. And at 54, it's doubtful he would outlive the federal term, even if some time is shaved off for good behavior.

The U.S. Bureau of Prisons won't discuss where Nassar will be housed, although his assignment eventually will become a public record. Prison consultant Edward Bales says there are three or four sites that house sex offenders. He says federal prisons usually are safer and more comfortable than a state prison.

___

BEYOND MICHIGAN

Nassar's future is locked up, but criminal investigations aren't over. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott last week ordered Texas Rangers to check "gut-wrenching" claims that Nassar assaulted some of the world's best gymnasts while they trained at a ranch used by USA Gymnastics, southeast of Huntsville.

The ranch is owned by former national team coordinators Bela and Marta Karolyi. USA Gymnastics has ended its relationship with the ranch. Olympic champion Simone Biles says she was abused there.

Separately, the U.S. Olympic Committee asked a law firm to investigate how the committee responded to allegations about Nassar.

___

WHAT DID THEY KNOW?

Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette, a Republican candidate for governor, is demanding that Michigan State empty its drawers and computers of any information related to Nassar, who committed assaults as a campus doctor.

Victims have repeatedly accused Michigan State staff of missing opportunities to stop Nassar as far back as the 1990s. Schuette named a special prosecutor on Jan. 27 and said no one is off limits as his office tries to determine if any other crimes were committed.

Reporters tagged along Friday as investigators collected some records, a step that was knocked as a "political stunt" by a spokesman for John Engler, MSU's interim president and the state's former governor. The school has denied any cover-up.

___

EVEN MORE SCRUTINY

Bill Beekman was named MSU's interim athletic director Monday. Besides running sports, he might have to respond to demands from the NCAA. The NCAA two weeks ago said it sent a letter of inquiry regarding potential rules violations related to Nassar's crimes.

Also, Congress is investigating USA Gymnastics, the university and the U.S. Olympic Committee. And the U.S. Education Department, which has power to enforce anti-discrimination law on campuses, said it's reviewing how Michigan State handled complaints about Nassar.

___

COMPENSATION FOR VICTIMS

Michigan State should be held liable for Nassar's crimes, according to lawsuits by more than 150 women and girls. The university took a beating during nine days of riveting testimony by scores of victims.

A teen said her mother still was getting bills from Michigan State for appointments with Nassar in 2016. "Good cases don't get worse with litigation. They can get better. We're not going away," says attorney Brian McKeen. Michigan State says it has "respect and sympathy" for victims but wants a judge to dismiss the lawsuits on many technical grounds.

___

Follow Ed White at http://twitter.com/edwhiteap

