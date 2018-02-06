Boy Critical After Hit By Car Outside Owasso Grocery Store

Police say a 13-year-old boy is in critical condition after getting run over at an Owasso Reasor's store Monday morning.

Officers says a woman in her 90's was parking in a handicap spot outside the store on 116th Street North, but hit the gas instead of the brake. They say she ran over the boy as he walked on the sidewalk and dragged him a little bit.

The incident happened at 11 a.m.

The boy is expected to survive.

Police say they are still investigating the incident.