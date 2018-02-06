Colorado deputy dies; 3rd law enforcement death in 5 weeks

Comedian Roy Wood Jr. on why comedians are the "white blood cells of a sickened democracy"

Comedian Roy Wood Jr. on joking around in the era of Trump

House Republicans on Friday released a partisan and bitterly disputed memo that they say shows surveillance abuses in the early stages of the FBI's investigation into the Trump campaign and Russia

An Arizona man who sold ammunition to the gunman in the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history has been charged with manufacturing armor-piercing bullets

This week in odd news: Michigan man receives a letter granting his dog unemployment benefits; Fiona's football forecast: The celebrity hippo picks the Eagles to win the Super Bowl; Robot makes coffee at Japan's new 'strange cafe'

The top Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee is slamming the release of a congressional memo that alleges FBI surveillance abuses in an investigation into the Trump campaign's Russia ties

Sheila E. says Justin Timberlake reached out to her after she tweeted that Prince didn't want to be hologrammed and says she wants "people to know there was no hologram."

Former sports doctor sentenced to 40 to 125 years in prison for abuse at gymnastics club

Former sports doctor sentenced to 40 to 125 years in prison

Prosecutors are seeking to have criminal charges reinstated against the engineer in a deadly 2015 Amtrak derailment in Philadelphia.

The mother of an Amtrak engineer killed in a crash in South Carolina says he was rattled by another crash less than a year before.

New York's highest court will consider whether the New York Police Department can use a Cold War-era legal tactic to conceal information about whether it put Muslims under surveillance.

Spotlight in sexual assault scandal turns away from Larry Nassar and toward major institutions, including Michigan State University, where many of his abuses occurred.

Ohio investigators in the case of a 2-year-old girl found unresponsive on a porch in freezing weather await autopsy results to learn how she died.

Police: Toddler who died went on porch when dad fell asleep

The Supreme Court is allowing a court-ordered redrawing of congressional districts in Pennsylvania to proceed, denying a plea from Republicans to block it.

Jeffrey Wong says despite what you may have seen on the internet, he was not the person who set off an alert that mistakenly warned of a ballistic missile headed to Hawaii.

Top intelligence and law enforcement officials are worried that releasing the congressional memo alleging FBI surveillance abuse could have wide-ranging repercussions.

Police in Colorado are investigating exactly what happened before a sheriff's deputy was shot and killed Monday, becoming the third police officer to die in the line of duty in the state during the past five weeks.

Detectives want to talk again to 87-year-old actor Robert Wagner, who is a person of interest in the 1981 death of his wife Natalie Wood.

(Dougal Brownlie/The Gazette via AP). People salute cars in a police procession traveling along South Nevada Avenue for El Paso County Sheriff's Deputy Micah Flick, Monday, Feb. 5, 2018, in Colorado Springs, Colo. Flick was shot and killed while he and...

(Dougal Brownlie/The Gazette via AP). A police procession makes its way down South Nevada Avenue that was held for fallen El Paso County Sheriff's Deputy Micah Flick, Monday, Feb. 5, 2018, in Colorado Springs, Colo. Flick was shot and killed while he a...

(Christian Murdock/The Gazette via AP). Public safety vehicles follow the hearse carrying the body of slain El Paso County Sheriff's Deputy Micah Flick, Monday, Feb. 5, 2018, in Colorado Springs, Colo. Flick was shot and killed while he and other offic...

(El Paso County Sheriff's Office via AP). In this undated photo provided on Monday, Feb. 5, 2018, by the El Paso County Sheriff's Office, Deputy Micah Flick is shown. Flick was shot and killed on Monday, while investigating a stolen vehicle in Colorado...

(Dougal Brownlie/The Gazette via AP). An American flag waves in the wind as a police procession travels along South Nevada Avenue for El Paso County Sheriff's Deputy Micah Flick, Monday, Feb. 5, 2018, in Colorado Springs, Colo. Flick was shot and kille...

By KATHLEEN FOODY and P. SOLOMON BANDA

Associated Press

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) - Authorities were investigating what happened before El Paso County Deputy Micah Flick was shot and became the third law enforcement officer to die in the line of duty in Colorado since New Year's Eve.

Authorities said Flick, other deputies and officers with the Colorado Springs Police Department were investigating a stolen car on Monday afternoon.

"They encountered an adult male suspect, a struggle ensued and shots were fired," Colorado Springs Police Chief Pete Carey said at a press conference at the hospital where Flick and the injured were taken. The lone suspect was killed, authorities said.

El Paso County Sheriff Bill Elder choked up as he told reporters that Flick, 34, was married and had two children. Flick celebrated his 11th anniversary with the sheriff's office Monday.

"Deputy Flick was an outstanding member of my agency and he will be missed," Elder said.

Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper ordered flags flown at half-staff in Flick's honor.

"We want each officer, every deputy, to know we are grateful for their service," the governor said.

On Dec. 31, Douglas County Deputy Zackari Parrish died after he was shot in suburban Denver by a man with a history of mental health issues. On Jan. 24, Adams County Deputy Heath Gumm died after he was shot chasing a suspect.

Hickenlooper said in a written statement that the deadly violence against officers is having a chilling impact and the state "must come together and say enough is enough."

The fatal shooting occurred in a neighborhood of single-family homes, apartments and retail stores just east of downtown Colorado Springs, a city of about 465,000.

Two other deputies, a Colorado Springs police officer and a bystander were also shot and wounded, authorities said. All were hospitalized, but the extent of their injuries wasn't immediately released.

It wasn't clear who fired or how many shots were fired. Carey and Elder didn't take questions after delivering brief statements on Monday.

Jason Adams, 52, who lives nearby, told the Colorado Springs Gazette he heard gunshots and ran to the scene, which he described as a "war zone."

He said he saw emergency responders tending to three people lying on the ground, one of whom appeared to have bullet wounds in the side of his torso.

The names of the injured officers, the bystander and the suspect were not immediately released.

Police remained in the area hours after the shooting, while other officers and bystanders lined the streets to watch as a procession drove Flick's body from a local hospital to the county coroner's office.

Carey said Monday marked another tough day for all law-enforcement agencies.

"Tonight there is no distinction between our uniforms. State Patrol, sheriff's office and the Colorado Springs Police Department, our hearts are all broken," he said.

___

Foody reported from Denver.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.