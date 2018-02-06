Suspect fired gun in shootout that killed Colorado deputy

Former sports doctor sentenced to 40 to 125 years in prison for abuse at gymnastics club

Former sports doctor sentenced to 40 to 125 years in prison

As they begin to probe the circumstances of the fatal wreck in South Carolina, officials have already settled on one thing: that the crash between a passenger train and a freight car could have been prevented with available technology

After decade of delays, rail safety system still not ready

A 2015 letter from a victim of a pedophile priest belies Pope Francis' claim that no victims had accused the church of a cover-up of sex crimes in Chile.

After third and final prison sentence for Nassar, victims vow to keep fighting

After final sentence for Nassar, victims vow to fight on

President Donald Trump is accusing Democrats of being "un-American" and perhaps even "treasonous" for refusing to cheer positive news during his State of the Union address

Vice President Mike Pence's six-day swing through Asia, with a stop at the Olympic games in South Korea, is set to focus less on sports than on the host country's neighbor to the North

Detectives want to talk again to 87-year-old actor Robert Wagner, who is a person of interest in the 1981 death of his wife Natalie Wood

Sue, the largest Tyrannosaurus rex skeleton ever found, is on the move

Field Museum's Sue is moving up to make way for titanosaur

It's almost showtime for SpaceX's big new rocket with a cherry-red sports car on top

Showtime for SpaceX's big new rocket with sports car on top

US. Supreme Court rejects some but not all of the North Carolina legislative districts that federal judges redrew for this year's elections.

Doctors have treated a second patient in a historic gene editing study in California.

2nd man has gene editing; therapy has no safety flags so far

Pennsylvania is crucial to Democrats' efforts to regain control of the U.S. House, and a recent redistricting decision gives that strategy a boost.

Dutch lender Rabobank's California subsidiary is scheduled to enter a plea Wednesday in a long-running investigation that led to allegations the bank was used to launder millions of dollars in Mexican drug money.

The Los Angeles Times is on the verge of a sale to a local billionaire physician.

Police say a homeless California man killed his wife, dismembered her body and carried it aboard a train in a suitcase before lighting her remains on fire in a parking lot.

SpaceX test flight of big new rocket delayed because of high wind.

Police in Colorado are investigating exactly what happened before a sheriff's deputy was shot and killed Monday, becoming the third police officer to die in the line of duty in the state during the past five weeks.

Casino mogul Steve Wynn has resigned as chairman and CEO at Wynn Resorts amid sexual misconduct allegations.

A Michigan sheriff says former U.S. Olympic women's gymnastics coach John Geddert is facing a criminal investigation after complaints were filed in the wake of the sexual abuse cases against Larry Nassar.

By KATHLEEN FOODY

Associated Press

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) - A man suspected in the killing a Colorado sheriff's deputy fired a semi-automatic handgun during a struggle with multiple officers, authorities said Tuesday.

Manuel Zetina, 19, struggled with officers after he exited a stolen vehicle and was confronted in the parking lot of an apartment complex Monday afternoon, according to Colorado Springs police. Zetina was shot and died at the scene.

El Paso County sheriff's Deputy Micah Flick, 34, was also killed in the shootout. He was Colorado's third law enforcement officer to be killed in five weeks, marking the closest string of on-duty deaths in three decades.

The last time this many Colorado officers were killed in the line of duty so close together was in 1987, when three were killed within a month.

Sheriff's Sgt. Jake Abendshan, Deputy Scott Stone, Colorado Springs Police Detective Marcus Yanez and a bystander were injured in Monday's shooting.

"A number of other officers" were at the scene but not injured, El Paso County Sheriff Bill Elder said, calling the shooting "senseless violence."

He said the plainclothes officers were part of a group that works together regularly and that they all wore protective vests as well as placards and badges identifying them as law enforcement.

Stone was shot in abdomen and hospitalized in stable condition Tuesday. His injuries did not appear life-threatening, authorities said. Abendshan, who appears to have been hit by shrapnel, was treated and released Monday night.

Yanez, who also was shot, has since been released from a hospital. The name and condition of the bystander who was shot have not been released.

The shooting comes just days after the funeral for Adams County Deputy Heath Gumm, who was shot Jan. 24 while chasing a suspect. On Dec. 31, Douglas County Deputy Zackari Parrish died after he was shot in suburban Denver by a man with a history of mental health issues.

Flick, who grew up in Colorado Springs, was killed on his 11th anniversary with the sheriff's office. He leaves behind a wife and 7-year-old twins, a boy and a girl.

Elder said he believes a lack of respect for law enforcement has developed in the past few years.

"And frankly it just shocks me, it shocks my staff, it shocks the leadership of public safety throughout the country," the sheriff said.

Gov. John Hickenlooper ordered that flags on state buildings be lowered.

"We will once more come together to provide sympathy and strength for the deputy's loved ones and pray for the recovery of those injured; however, we also must come together and say enough is enough," he said in a statement.

Flick's funeral will be held Saturday.

