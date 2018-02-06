Colorado Deputy Killed After Responding To Vehicle Theft - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Colorado Deputy Killed After Responding To Vehicle Theft

Deputy Micah Flick [KKTV] Deputy Micah Flick [KKTV]
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colorado -

Police said they responded to a motor vehicle theft that resulted in one deputy being killed in the line of duty and four others wounded. Authorities responded to the scene in the area of N. Murray Boulevard and Galley Road.

CBS affiliate KKTV posted images that showed police cruisers and ambulances at the crime scene.

The Colorado Springs Police Department said earlier Monday they were "working a critical incident" and "all suspects were accounted for." The El Paso County Sheriff's Office said it also responded.

El Paso County sheriff's Deputy Micah Flick, 34, has died after being shot in the line of duty, according to El Paso County Sheriff Bill Elder during a Monday evening press conference.

Flick is survived by his wife and 7-year-old twins. Monday marked his 11th anniversary on the job. He was born Aug. 20, 1983.

A procession for him started after 8 p.m. local time and which ended at the the El Paso County Coroner's Office, CBS Denver reports.

"Deputy Flick was an outstanding member of my agency and he will be missed," Elder said.

Colorado Springs Police Chief Pete Carey also said during the press conference that the officers were responding to a motor vehicle theft, encountered a suspect, struggled with him and then gun shots rang out around 4 p.m. local time. A civilian was injured and rushed to a local hospital. Two El Paso County Sheriff officers were struck and are hospitalized. A male suspect was pronounced dead at the scene.

One Colorado Springs police officer was wounded and in surgery. His condition wasn't immediately known.

Carey said it was a tough day for all law-enforcement agencies.

"Tonight there is no distinction between our uniforms. State Patrol, sheriff's office and the Colorado Springs Police Department, our hearts are all broken," he said.

The names of the other victims and suspect were not released.

