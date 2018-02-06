Light Wintry Mix Expected Across Eastern Oklahoma

Our main issue in the short term will involve the potential for some light freezing-wintry mix precip across eastern Oklahoma later today. A surface low positioned to the southwest will bring winds back around from the north today keeping us into the 30s for daytime highs. The better time line for any precip will arrive later this afternoon as moisture begins to run up and over the shallow air mass at the surface.

The result will be the chance for some very light wintry precip across part of south central to eastern Oklahoma. The air may be colder (deeper) across far northwestern sections into southern Kansas where very light sleet or light snow may be possible, but this chance remains very low. The thermal profile across far southern Oklahoma will support all rain for the beginning phase, including the potential for one or two rumbles of thunder across extreme southeast Oklahoma.

A travel advisory is in effect until midnight.

Light freezing rain falling in a few areas across southeastern OK. Chances will increase this afternoon especially I-44 to the south. Light icing possible & slick roads. Travel advisory in effect until midnight. @NewsOn6 #OKwx pic.twitter.com/vh2221Z6eV — Stacia Knight (@StaciaKnightWx) February 6, 2018

For the majority of eastern Oklahoma, including the metro southward, we’ll be in the running for some light drizzle to showers developing around approximately 3 p.m. or so and spreading slowly eastward through the evening hours. As this occurs, temps will be dropping to near freezing or slightly below allowing for some freezing on contact with elevated surfaces such as bridges, overpasses, and possibly some roadways. Amounts of any wintry precip that falls will be very light. But temps near or below freezing may result in some travel issues. Just remain aware of the probability for later today.

This system will be rapidly exiting eastern Oklahoma later tonight, before pre-dawn Wednesday, with improving conditions tomorrow afternoon. The data has trended slightly dryer to the north but we’re keeping our pops around 40 to 50 percent for the metro and higher for the south. At this point, our main window is approximately 3 pm to 11 pm or so.

After a chilly start Wednesday morning, we’re expecting north winds and highs in the upper 30s and lower 40s before south winds return Thursday and Friday with another robust warming trend. Thursday highs will be in the mid-50s with south winds at 10 mph. Friday will feature highs in the upper 50s or lower 60s along with gusty south winds and increasing fire danger issues once again across the state.

Our thinking regarding the weekend system hasn’t changed too much. Another wave will drop across the central plains bringing rain chances into the state Saturday and possibly transiting to some wintry precip Sunday. As stated yesterday, we have plenty of contradictions and inconsistency with the next system for the weekend. Some data brings the initial front into the area Friday night while others late Saturday afternoon. Some changes will be expected with the weekend forecast as consistency allows confidence to hopefully improve.

Thanks for reading the Tuesday morning weather discussion and blog.