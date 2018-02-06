No Nearby Hydrants At Rural Owasso House Fire - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

No Nearby Hydrants At Rural Owasso House Fire

OWASSO, Oklahoma -

Firefighters had to call for assistance early Tuesday after a house caught fire southeast of Owasso. Because of the rural location, there weren't any fire hydrants nearby.

The home is located near 82nd Street North and 161st East Avenue.

Owasso Fire Battalion Chief Jeff Walker said the resident woke up to heavy smoke and fire around 1 a.m. February 6.  The man and his pets were able to get out safely.

"The smoke woke him up, and he went into the living room and had fire going up the wall behind his television. The fire made it into the attic and got the attic rolling pretty good before we got here," said Owasso Fire Battalion Chief Jeff Walker.

Walker says because there weren't any fire hydrants nearby, Owasso Fire Department called for help from Limestone Fire. That department brought a water tanker to the scene.

It's not clear yet on how the fire started.

