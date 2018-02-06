Bridge Rehab Project Closes Ramps At Highway 75, I-44 Interchange

A pair of ramp closures at Highway 75 and I-44 could impact your drive for the next couple of weeks.

The Oklahoma Department of Transportation closed the ramps at 7 p.m. Monday. It says the on-ramp from I-44 eastbound onto northbound Highway 75 will be closed until mid-February.

The off-ramp from northbound Highway 75 to westbound I-44 will also be closed during this time.

ODOT advises drivers to take the protected turn-around at the Riverside and Peoria exit to get to Highway 75.

2/5/2018 Related Story: Bridge Rehab Project To Close Ramps at I-44 And Highway 75

They say crews will be doing bridge rehabilitation work with more delays to come in the future.

The overall project is expected to be finished by late this summer.