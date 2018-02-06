Knock On Door Saves Avant Man's Life From Fire - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Knock On Door Saves Avant Man's Life From Fire

Posted: Updated:
OSAGE COUNTY, Oklahoma -

An Osage County man is safe after his home caught fire early Tuesday morning, just north of Skiatook.

Firefighters said a passerby called after seeing flames from Highway 11 near Avant.

Avant's assistant chief, Morgan Sweeney, said when he got to the house much of it was already on fire.

He said the homeowner was there but didn't know his house was on fire.

“He was in bed asleep. When I got here I beat on the door and actually woke him up,” Sweeney said. “He come out of the house and [it was] a real sigh of relief. We're all brothers out there.”

The assistant chief said the homeowner is actually a former Avant firefighter.

It took firefighters about four hours to put the flames out.

Sweeney said the way the double-wide mobile home was built made fighting the fire tough.

The mobile is destroyed and no one was hurt.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

