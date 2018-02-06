Mayor hopes 'knucklehead contingent' avoids Eagles parade

Former sports doctor sentenced to 40 to 125 years in prison for abuse at gymnastics club

As they begin to probe the circumstances of the fatal wreck in South Carolina, officials have already settled on one thing: that the crash between a passenger train and a freight car could have been prevented with available technology

A 2015 letter from a victim of a pedophile priest belies Pope Francis' claim that no victims had accused the church of a cover-up of sex crimes in Chile.

After third and final prison sentence for Nassar, victims vow to keep fighting

President Donald Trump is accusing Democrats of being "un-American" and perhaps even "treasonous" for refusing to cheer positive news during his State of the Union address

Vice President Mike Pence's six-day swing through Asia, with a stop at the Olympic games in South Korea, is set to focus less on sports than on the host country's neighbor to the North

Detectives want to talk again to 87-year-old actor Robert Wagner, who is a person of interest in the 1981 death of his wife Natalie Wood

Sue, the largest Tyrannosaurus rex skeleton ever found, is on the move

Field Museum's Sue is moving up to make way for titanosaur

It's almost showtime for SpaceX's big new rocket with a cherry-red sports car on top

Prosecutors are seeking to have criminal charges reinstated against the engineer in a deadly 2015 Amtrak derailment in Philadelphia.

The National Weather Service says there's no tsunami warning for the East Coast, despite a warning received by some people.

Philadelphia officials are revealing plans for the Super Bowl parade and say fans should expect some dramatic surprises along the route.

Spotlight in sexual assault scandal turns away from Larry Nassar and toward major institutions, including Michigan State University, where many of his abuses occurred.

Larry Nassar's latest sentence of 40 to 125 years for molesting young athletes at an elite Michigan gymnastics club is largely symbolic; his victims vow to keep fighting for accountability.

Some sexual-assault victims who went public with their stories well before the #MeToo movement are heartened by its message of speaking out publicly.

They spoke out pre-#MeToo and cheer it, with note of caution

The House has passed legislation that requires lawmakers to reimburse the Treasury when settling sexual harassment claims rather than use taxpayers to foot the bill.

Police in Colorado are investigating exactly what happened before a sheriff's deputy was shot and killed Monday, becoming the third police officer to die in the line of duty in the state during the past five weeks.

From its headquarters in Washington, D.C., the U.S. Bureau of Land Management oversees 388,000 square miles of public lands, mostly in the West, and some politicians say BLM's headquarters should be in the West as well.

Federal investigators are meeting in Washington to determine the causes of two train crashes in the New York City region.

(AP Photo/Julio Cortez). Philadelphia Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie carries the Vince Lombardi Trophy while walking to a fence to show it to fans gathered to welcome them in Philadelphia a day after defeating the New England Patriots in Super Bowl 52, Mon...

(AP Photo/Julio Cortez). Philadelphia Eagles fan hold up smartphones as the team's airplane arrives at Philadelphia International Airport a day after defeating the New England Patriots in Super Bowl 52 in Minneapolis, Monday, Feb. 5, 2018.

(AP Photo/Julio Cortez). A Philadelphia Eagles fan chants while waiting for the team to arrive at Philadelphia International Airport a day after defeating the New England Patriots in Super Bowl 52 in Minneapolis, Monday, Feb. 5, 2018.

(Dave Scherbenco/The Citizens' Voice via AP). Staffer Matt Camella, of Schuylkill Valley Sports, sorts a shipment of newly arrived Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl championship shirts at their Wyoming Valley Mall location, Monday, Feb. 5, 2018, in Wilkes...

(AP Photo/Julio Cortez). Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Fletcher Cox, left, and head coach Doug Pederson approach a fence where fans gathered to welcome the team Monday, Feb. 5, 2018, at Philadelphia International Airport a day after defeating th...

By ANTHONY IZAGUIRRE

Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - An estimated 2 million people celebrating the Philadelphia Eagles' long-awaited first Super Bowl win will descend on the city Thursday as the Vince Lombardi trophy is paraded through five miles of jubilant fans.

Democratic Mayor Jim Kenney called on them to celebrate with passion and pride and warned the small "knucklehead contingent" that caused trouble after Sunday's 41-33 win over the New England Patriots to stay away.

Officials revealed plans for the parade on Tuesday, saying fans should expect some dramatic surprises, jumbotrons, free subway rides and 850 portable toilets.

Here's a look at some of the parade details:

___

THE ROUTE

The team will leave the stadium where the Eagles play in south Philadelphia around 11 a.m., head up Broad Street to City Hall, and along the Benjamin Franklin Parkway before ending up at the Philadelphia Museum of Art's famous "Rocky" steps.

Fourteen jumbotron screens will dot the route to ensure that revelers don't miss any of the festivities. Revelers will be entitled to one free Bud Light at about two dozen bars as the beer maker comes through on a promise made to Eagles offensive tackle Lane Johnson before the season.

___

TRANSPORTATION

The Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority is offering free service on its two major subway lines, while its commuter lines from the suburbs will run only inbound service in the morning.

Kenney warned people not to drive into the city as dozens of streets will be closed and heavy traffic delays are expected. The city will also enforce a long list of temporary parking restrictions and bicycle routes around the parade will also be inaccessible.

___

'KNUCKLEHEAD CONTINGENT'

Kenney said he expects Thursday morning's parade crowd to be calmer than the one that included some people who shattered storefront windows, overturned a car, ate horse feces, collapsed a hotel's awning, hit the city's police commissioner in the head with a beer bottle, toppled light poles and set off fireworks after the Eagles' win on Sunday night.

He called that small group of troublemakers "the knucklehead contingent" and told them to stay home. He said alcoholic beverages would be confiscated, but officials didn't release any details on how they would limit open containers when faced with such a massive crowd.

"I think it will be a different tenor, a different element," Kenney said without noting the city's Wing Bowl and Mummers Parade, where it is common for heavy drinking to start before sunrise.

___

For more AP NFL coverage: http://pro32.ap.org and http://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.