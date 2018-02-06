Armed Man Robs Tulsa Bank In 'Takeover-Style Robbery' - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Armed Man Robs Tulsa Bank In 'Takeover-Style Robbery'

TULSA, Oklahoma -

Tulsa Police are searching for a bank robbery they say used a "takeover style."

Police responded to a BOK branch in the 1600 block of North Lewis the morning on February 6, 2018.

They said a man with a gun went into the bank, told people to get on the ground, demanded money then left the scene. Police said the bank had employees and possibly one customer at the time of the robbery.

No one was injured.

Sergeant Brandon Watkins with Tulsa Police said the robber didn't have his face covered and that the bank has "very good" surveillance video. He said police will release pictures soon.

A witness told News On 6 she tried to go to the bank a little after 9:00 a.m. but the doors were locked. She said a man exited the bank, walked by her and got into a black Mustang. The witness said she continued into the bank and saw people inside on the floor. They told the woman they had just been robbed.

The witness said she did not see the man's face.

