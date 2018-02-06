FBI Agents Serve Search Warrant On Tulsa Business - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

FBI Agents Serve Search Warrant On Tulsa Business

TULSA, Oklahoma -

FBI agents from Oklahoma City and Dallas are investigating an office at 8811 South Yale Tuesday, February 6.

Agents told News On 6 they are working on the 4th floor of the building investigating.

CCK Strategies, an accounting firm, is located on the fourth floor. Its office is closed is closed for the day.

About a dozen agents were seen going into the building, and the FBI supervisor on site wouldn't comment except to say it's an investigation coordinated through the Dallas office. That office has not responded to a request for more information. 

CCK Strategies stands for Curzon, Cumbey and Kunkel. The accounting and business consulting firm is based in Tulsa and has offices in Texas.

CCK Strategies is led by partners John Curzon, Terry Cumbey, Eric Kunkel, Jeff Frable, Kayce Nelson and Aaron Spoon, according to its website.

The FBI said their agents will be on scene much of the day. 

There are several other businesses located in the building as well.

