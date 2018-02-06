House votes to change who pays for sexual misconduct claims

Former sports doctor sentenced to 40 to 125 years in prison for abuse at gymnastics club

Former sports doctor sentenced to 40 to 125 years in prison

As they begin to probe the circumstances of the fatal wreck in South Carolina, officials have already settled on one thing: that the crash between a passenger train and a freight car could have been prevented with available technology

After decade of delays, rail safety system still not ready

A 2015 letter from a victim of a pedophile priest belies Pope Francis' claim that no victims had accused the church of a cover-up of sex crimes in Chile.

After third and final prison sentence for Nassar, victims vow to keep fighting

After final sentence for Nassar, victims vow to fight on

President Donald Trump is accusing Democrats of being "un-American" and perhaps even "treasonous" for refusing to cheer positive news during his State of the Union address

As stocks plunge, Trump hits Dems for non-support on economy

President Donald Trump is accusing Democrats of being "un-American" and perhaps even "treasonous" for refusing to cheer positive news during his State of the Union address

As stocks plunge, Trump hits Dems for non-support on economy

Vice President Mike Pence's six-day swing through Asia, with a stop at the Olympic games in South Korea, is set to focus less on sports than on the host country's neighbor to the North

Detectives want to talk again to 87-year-old actor Robert Wagner, who is a person of interest in the 1981 death of his wife Natalie Wood

Sue, the largest Tyrannosaurus rex skeleton ever found, is on the move

Field Museum's Sue is moving up to make way for titanosaur

It's almost showtime for SpaceX's big new rocket with a cherry-red sports car on top

Showtime for SpaceX's big new rocket with sports car on top

Prosecutors are seeking to have criminal charges reinstated against the engineer in a deadly 2015 Amtrak derailment in Philadelphia.

The National Weather Service says there's no tsunami warning for the East Coast, despite a warning received by some people.

Philadelphia officials are revealing plans for the Super Bowl parade and say fans should expect some dramatic surprises along the route.

Spotlight in sexual assault scandal turns away from Larry Nassar and toward major institutions, including Michigan State University, where many of his abuses occurred.

Spotlight in sex assault scandal now on major institutions

Larry Nassar's latest sentence of 40 to 125 years for molesting young athletes at an elite Michigan gymnastics club is largely symbolic; his victims vow to keep fighting for accountability.

Some sexual-assault victims who went public with their stories well before the #MeToo movement are heartened by its message of speaking out publicly.

They spoke out pre-#MeToo and cheer it, with note of caution

The House has passed legislation that requires lawmakers to reimburse the Treasury when settling sexual harassment claims rather than use taxpayers to foot the bill.

House votes to change who pays for sexual misconduct claims

Police in Colorado are investigating exactly what happened before a sheriff's deputy was shot and killed Monday, becoming the third police officer to die in the line of duty in the state during the past five weeks.

From its headquarters in Washington, D.C., the U.S. Bureau of Land Management oversees 388,000 square miles of public lands, mostly in the West, and some politicians say BLM's headquarters should be in the West as well.

Push to move US public land managers west wins new support

Federal investigators are meeting in Washington to determine the causes of two train crashes in the New York City region.

New York-area rail crashes blamed on lack of apnea testing

WASHINGTON (AP) - The House has passed legislation that requires lawmakers to reimburse the Treasury when settling sexual harassment claims rather than use taxpayers to foot the bill.

Sexual harassment claims involving members of Congress have prompted scrutiny of a system criticized for lacking in transparency.

The bill eliminates the requirement that congressional employees undergo counseling and mediation to pursue a claim, steps that some say discouraged aides from coming forward with a compliant.

Instead, accusers will get immediate access to an advocate, and have the option of proceeding to an investigation or filing a federal lawsuit.

The legislation also requires the semi-annual publication of statistics involving harassment settlements.

