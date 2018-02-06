Sand Springs Woman Fights For Her Life After Crash - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Sand Springs Woman Fights For Her Life After Crash

Posted: Updated:
Photos courtesy of Mackenzie Lynn Moore's Facebook page Photos courtesy of Mackenzie Lynn Moore's Facebook page
CREEK COUNTY, Oklahoma -

A 22-year-old woman is fighting for her life in a Tulsa hospital, two days after a head-on collision in Creek County on Sunday. 

Alicia Washington's friends and family are rallying around the young mother, whose fiance, Kaleb Moore, and 3-month-old daughter, Holly, were also hurt in the crash. 

2/4/2018 Related Story: Woman Ejected, Flown To Hospital After Creek County Wreck

Family says Alicia's heart is still beating, but doctors say she no longer has any brain activity and is on life support. Monday, family members placed baby Holly on her mother's chest, according to Kaleb's sister's Facebook post. 

Kaleb, 24, was taken to the hospital Sunday in critical condition but woke up from a coma and is off the ventilator, family says. 

The baby is recovering after suffering a broken leg in the crash. 

Kaleb's sister says Alicia was a wonderful mom, who stopped at nothing to make sure Holly had everything she needed. And on top of that, she loved Kaleb unconditionally. Together they made each other better.

Friends have set up an online fundraiser so as the family faces this hard time they won’t have to worry about finances. You can view the fundraiser by clicking here.

Troopers say a truck, driven by a 47-year-old man, was headed east on Highway 51 near Mannford on Sunday when it crossed the center line and crashed into the car Moore was driving with his family inside. No word right now as to what caused the driver to cross the center line.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.