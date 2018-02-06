The Latest: Geddert under investigation amid new complaints

Former sports doctor sentenced to 40 to 125 years in prison for abuse at gymnastics club

Former sports doctor sentenced to 40 to 125 years in prison for abuse at gymnastics club

Former sports doctor sentenced to 40 to 125 years in prison

Former sports doctor sentenced to 40 to 125 years in prison

As they begin to probe the circumstances of the fatal wreck in South Carolina, officials have already settled on one thing: that the crash between a passenger train and a freight car could have been prevented with available technology

As they begin to probe the circumstances of the fatal wreck in South Carolina, officials have already settled on one thing: that the crash between a passenger train and a freight car could have been prevented with available technology

After decade of delays, rail safety system still not ready

After decade of delays, rail safety system still not ready

A 2015 letter from a victim of a pedophile priest belies Pope Francis' claim that no victims had accused the church of a cover-up of sex crimes in Chile.

A 2015 letter from a victim of a pedophile priest belies Pope Francis' claim that no victims had accused the church of a cover-up of sex crimes in Chile.

After third and final prison sentence for Nassar, victims vow to keep fighting

After third and final prison sentence for Nassar, victims vow to keep fighting

After final sentence for Nassar, victims vow to fight on

After final sentence for Nassar, victims vow to fight on

President Donald Trump is accusing Democrats of being "un-American" and perhaps even "treasonous" for refusing to cheer positive news during his State of the Union address

President Donald Trump is accusing Democrats of being "un-American" and perhaps even "treasonous" for refusing to cheer positive news during his State of the Union address

President Donald Trump is accusing Democrats of being "un-American" and perhaps even "treasonous" for refusing to cheer positive news during his State of the Union address

President Donald Trump is accusing Democrats of being "un-American" and perhaps even "treasonous" for refusing to cheer positive news during his State of the Union address

Vice President Mike Pence's six-day swing through Asia, with a stop at the Olympic games in South Korea, is set to focus less on sports than on the host country's neighbor to the North

Vice President Mike Pence's six-day swing through Asia, with a stop at the Olympic games in South Korea, is set to focus less on sports than on the host country's neighbor to the North

Detectives want to talk again to 87-year-old actor Robert Wagner, who is a person of interest in the 1981 death of his wife Natalie Wood

Detectives want to talk again to 87-year-old actor Robert Wagner, who is a person of interest in the 1981 death of his wife Natalie Wood

Sue, the largest Tyrannosaurus rex skeleton ever found, is on the move

Sue, the largest Tyrannosaurus rex skeleton ever found, is on the move

Field Museum's Sue is moving up to make way for titanosaur

Field Museum's Sue is moving up to make way for titanosaur

It's almost showtime for SpaceX's big new rocket with a cherry-red sports car on top

It's almost showtime for SpaceX's big new rocket with a cherry-red sports car on top

Showtime for SpaceX's big new rocket with sports car on top

Showtime for SpaceX's big new rocket with sports car on top

Some sexual-assault victims who went public with their stories well before the #MeToo movement are heartened by its message of speaking out publicly.

Some sexual-assault victims who went public with their stories well before the #MeToo movement are heartened by its message of speaking out publicly.

They spoke out pre-#MeToo and cheer it, with note of caution

They spoke out pre-#MeToo and cheer it, with note of caution

Jeffrey Wong says despite what you may have seen on the internet, he was not the person who set off an alert that mistakenly warned of a ballistic missile headed to Hawaii.

Jeffrey Wong says despite what you may have seen on the internet, he was not the person who set off an alert that mistakenly warned of a ballistic missile headed to Hawaii.

The House has passed legislation that requires lawmakers to reimburse the Treasury when settling sexual harassment claims rather than use taxpayers to foot the bill.

The House has passed legislation that requires lawmakers to reimburse the Treasury when settling sexual harassment claims rather than use taxpayers to foot the bill.

From its headquarters in Washington, D.C., the U.S. Bureau of Land Management oversees 388,000 square miles of public lands, mostly in the West, and some politicians say BLM's headquarters should be in the West as well.

From its headquarters in Washington, D.C., the U.S. Bureau of Land Management oversees 388,000 square miles of public lands, mostly in the West, and some politicians say BLM's headquarters should be in the West as...

A Michigan sheriff says former U.S. Olympic women's gymnastics coach John Geddert is facing a criminal investigation after complaints were filed in the wake of the sexual abuse cases against Larry Nassar.

A Michigan sheriff says former U.S. Olympic women's gymnastics coach John Geddert is facing a criminal investigation after complaints were filed in the wake of the sexual abuse cases against Larry Nassar.

Philadelphia officials are revealing plans for the Super Bowl parade and say fans should expect some dramatic surprises along the route.

Philadelphia officials are revealing plans for the Super Bowl parade and say fans should expect some dramatic surprises along the route.

Larry Nassar's latest sentence of 40 to 125 years for molesting young athletes at an elite Michigan gymnastics club is largely symbolic; his victims vow to keep fighting for accountability.

Larry Nassar's latest sentence of 40 to 125 years for molesting young athletes at an elite Michigan gymnastics club is largely symbolic; his victims vow to keep fighting for accountability.

It's almost showtime for SpaceX's big new rocket with a cherry-red sports car on top.

It's almost showtime for SpaceX's big new rocket with a cherry-red sports car on top.

Prosecutors are seeking to have criminal charges reinstated against the engineer in a deadly 2015 Amtrak derailment in Philadelphia.

Prosecutors are seeking to have criminal charges reinstated against the engineer in a deadly 2015 Amtrak derailment in Philadelphia.

(AP Photo/Kathy Willens, File). FILE - In this March 3, 2012, file photo, gymnastics coach John Geddert is seen at the American Cup gymnastics meet at Madison Square Garden in New York. Geddert, a former U.S. women's gymnastics national team coach, is ...

LANSING, Mich. (AP) - The Latest on the cases surrounding disgraced former sports doctor Larry Nasssar (all times local):

1:50 p.m.

A Michigan sheriff says former U.S. Olympic women's gymnastics coach John Geddert is facing a criminal investigation after complaints were filed in the wake of the sexual abuse cases against Larry Nassar.

The Eaton County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday that people have recently come forward with complaints against Geddert. Sheriff Thomas Reich declined to elaborate because the investigation was ongoing.

Nassar has been sentenced to decades in prison for sexually abusing patients under the guise of medical treatment, including while working as a doctor with Geddert's elite gymnastics club in Eaton County, Michigan.

Some of the young athletes who confronted Nassar in court said Geddert was physically abusive. One alleged Geddert was aware in the late 1990s that Nassar had performed an "inappropriate procedure" on her when she was 16.

Geddert's lawyer couldn't immediately be reached for comment Tuesday by The Associated Press.

Geddert previously was accused in separate incidents of physically assaulting a parent and a gymnast. He wasn't charged.

___

12:10 a.m.

The worst sex-abuse case in sports history has ended with a third long prison sentence for Larry Nassar.

His victims vow to keep fighting for accountability in the scandal that upended the gymnastics world. Investigations into the disgraced doctor's misconduct will go on long after he's locked up in a federal prison.

The latest sentence of 40 to 125 years was handed down on Monday and was for Nassar's molestation of young athletes at Twistars, an elite Michigan gymnastics club.

The sentence is largely symbolic because Nassar, who pleaded guilty, is already assured of spending the rest of his life behind bars. Before serving his two state terms, he must first serve 60 years in federal prison for child pornography crimes.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.