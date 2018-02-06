The Latest: Protesters call for ouster of MSU's Engler

Former sports doctor sentenced to 40 to 125 years in prison for abuse at gymnastics club

Former sports doctor sentenced to 40 to 125 years in prison

As they begin to probe the circumstances of the fatal wreck in South Carolina, officials have already settled on one thing: that the crash between a passenger train and a freight car could have been prevented with available technology

After decade of delays, rail safety system still not ready

A 2015 letter from a victim of a pedophile priest belies Pope Francis' claim that no victims had accused the church of a cover-up of sex crimes in Chile.

After third and final prison sentence for Nassar, victims vow to keep fighting

After final sentence for Nassar, victims vow to fight on

President Donald Trump is accusing Democrats of being "un-American" and perhaps even "treasonous" for refusing to cheer positive news during his State of the Union address

Vice President Mike Pence's six-day swing through Asia, with a stop at the Olympic games in South Korea, is set to focus less on sports than on the host country's neighbor to the North

Detectives want to talk again to 87-year-old actor Robert Wagner, who is a person of interest in the 1981 death of his wife Natalie Wood

Sue, the largest Tyrannosaurus rex skeleton ever found, is on the move

Field Museum's Sue is moving up to make way for titanosaur

It's almost showtime for SpaceX's big new rocket with a cherry-red sports car on top

Showtime for SpaceX's big new rocket with sports car on top

US. Supreme Court rejects some but not all of the North Carolina legislative districts that federal judges redrew for this year's elections.

Doctors have treated a second patient in a historic gene editing study in California.

2nd man has gene editing; therapy has no safety flags so far

Pennsylvania is crucial to Democrats' efforts to regain control of the U.S. House, and a recent redistricting decision gives that strategy a boost.

Dutch lender Rabobank's California subsidiary is scheduled to enter a plea Wednesday in a long-running investigation that led to allegations the bank was used to launder millions of dollars in Mexican drug money.

The Los Angeles Times is on the verge of a sale to a local billionaire physician.

Police say a homeless California man killed his wife, dismembered her body and carried it aboard a train in a suitcase before lighting her remains on fire in a parking lot.

SpaceX test flight of big new rocket delayed because of high wind.

Police in Colorado are investigating exactly what happened before a sheriff's deputy was shot and killed Monday, becoming the third police officer to die in the line of duty in the state during the past five weeks.

Casino mogul Steve Wynn has resigned as chairman and CEO at Wynn Resorts amid sexual misconduct allegations.

A Michigan sheriff says former U.S. Olympic women's gymnastics coach John Geddert is facing a criminal investigation after complaints were filed in the wake of the sexual abuse cases against Larry Nassar.

LANSING, Mich. (AP) - The Latest on the cases surrounding disgraced former sports doctor Larry Nassar (all times local):

6:40 p.m.

More than 200 Michigan State University faculty members, staff and students have marched on campus to demand the resignation of newly appointed interim President John Engler.

They are also demanding that the school take steps to address shortcomings in the handling of sexual assault cases amid the scandal involving former university sports doctor Larry Nassar.

College of Education associate professor Terah Chambers read a statement saying faculty are "horrified" by MSU's response to the ongoing scandal. She and others delivered copies of their demands to the offices of top administration officials Tuesday.

Calls for Engler's resignation and the resignation of university trustees drew cheers from the crowd outside MSU's administration building.

Engler spokesman John Truscott says Engler began work only on Monday and deserves "the opportunity to implement some of his decisions."

___

5 p.m.

Michigan State University Interim President John Engler is expressing disappointment after state authorities investigating the school's handling of Larry Nassar executed search warrants on campus as TV cameras were filming.

In a letter to independent special prosecutor William Forsyth released Tuesday, Engler said Forsyth's decision for investigators to visit without warning Friday was "very much at odds" with the school's pledge to cooperate. Forsyth, a retired county prosecutor, was appointed to investigate Michigan State by Attorney General Bill Schuette.

Engler says the presence of camera crews was hopefully inadvertent and not part of "media strategy." He says a law firm assisting the university had been in regular contact until the special prosecutor abruptly canceled a meeting.

Engler says he wants the special prosecutor to find "the full truth." The university, where Nassar worked and molested young athletes, has been accused of ignoring complaints against him for years.

___

1:50 p.m.

A Michigan sheriff says former U.S. Olympic women's gymnastics coach John Geddert is facing a criminal investigation after complaints were filed in the wake of the sexual abuse cases against Larry Nassar.

The Eaton County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday that people have recently come forward with complaints against Geddert. Sheriff Thomas Reich declined to elaborate because the investigation was ongoing.

Nassar has been sentenced to decades in prison for sexually abusing patients under the guise of medical treatment, including while working as a doctor with Geddert's elite gymnastics club in Eaton County, Michigan.

Some of the young athletes who confronted Nassar in court said Geddert was physically abusive. One alleged Geddert was aware in the late 1990s that Nassar had performed an "inappropriate procedure" on her when she was 16.

Geddert's lawyer couldn't immediately be reached for comment Tuesday by The Associated Press.

Geddert previously was accused in separate incidents of physically assaulting a parent and a gymnast. He wasn't charged.

___

12:10 a.m.

The worst sex-abuse case in sports history has ended with a third long prison sentence for Larry Nassar.

His victims vow to keep fighting for accountability in the scandal that upended the gymnastics world. Investigations into the disgraced doctor's misconduct will go on long after he's locked up in a federal prison.

The latest sentence of 40 to 125 years was handed down on Monday and was for Nassar's molestation of young athletes at Twistars, an elite Michigan gymnastics club.

The sentence is largely symbolic because Nassar, who pleaded guilty, is already assured of spending the rest of his life behind bars. Before serving his two state terms, he must first serve 60 years in federal prison for child pornography crimes.

