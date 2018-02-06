Woody Guthrie Expert, Educator Guy Logsdon Dies - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Woody Guthrie Expert, Educator Guy Logsdon Dies

Posted: Updated:
Dr. Guy Logsdon Dr. Guy Logsdon
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Musician and historian Dr. Guy Logsdon has passed away. Logsdon was a recognized authority on Woody Guthrie, Bob Wills and Johnnie Lee Wills, western and cowboy music, and Oklahoma history. 

He passed away Monday, February 5, 2018, according to the Woody Guthrie Center. 

Dr. Logsdon authored books on his passions including "Woody's Road: Woody Guthrie's Letters Home, Drawings, Photos, and Other Unburied Treasures" and "Saddle Serenaders." Both are available on Amazon.

Logsdon was a director of libraries and professor of education at the University of Tulsa. He also published a history of TU.

Dr. Logsdon served on the board of the Oklahoma Historical Society and was an early supporter of OKPOP Museum. 

