Pennsylvania redistricting decision gives Democrats a boost

Former sports doctor sentenced to 40 to 125 years in prison for abuse at gymnastics club

As they begin to probe the circumstances of the fatal wreck in South Carolina, officials have already settled on one thing: that the crash between a passenger train and a freight car could have been prevented with available technology

A 2015 letter from a victim of a pedophile priest belies Pope Francis' claim that no victims had accused the church of a cover-up of sex crimes in Chile.

After third and final prison sentence for Nassar, victims vow to keep fighting

President Donald Trump is accusing Democrats of being "un-American" and perhaps even "treasonous" for refusing to cheer positive news during his State of the Union address

Vice President Mike Pence's six-day swing through Asia, with a stop at the Olympic games in South Korea, is set to focus less on sports than on the host country's neighbor to the North

Detectives want to talk again to 87-year-old actor Robert Wagner, who is a person of interest in the 1981 death of his wife Natalie Wood

Sue, the largest Tyrannosaurus rex skeleton ever found, is on the move

Field Museum's Sue is moving up to make way for titanosaur

It's almost showtime for SpaceX's big new rocket with a cherry-red sports car on top

US. Supreme Court rejects some but not all of the North Carolina legislative districts that federal judges redrew for this year's elections.

2nd man has gene editing; therapy has no safety flags so far

Pennsylvania is crucial to Democrats' efforts to regain control of the U.S. House, and a recent redistricting decision gives that strategy a boost.

Dutch lender Rabobank's California subsidiary is scheduled to enter a plea Wednesday in a long-running investigation that led to allegations the bank was used to launder millions of dollars in Mexican drug money.

The Los Angeles Times is on the verge of a sale to a local billionaire physician.

Police say a homeless California man killed his wife, dismembered her body and carried it aboard a train in a suitcase before lighting her remains on fire in a parking lot.

Police in Colorado are investigating exactly what happened before a sheriff's deputy was shot and killed Monday, becoming the third police officer to die in the line of duty in the state during the past five weeks.

A Michigan sheriff says former U.S. Olympic women's gymnastics coach John Geddert is facing a criminal investigation after complaints were filed in the wake of the sexual abuse cases against Larry Nassar.

By BILL BARROW and MARK SCOLFORO

Associated Press

PITTSBURGH (AP) - Pennsylvania already figured prominently in Democrats' attempt to win back control of the U.S. House. A decision this week in a long-running redistricting case is set to give those efforts a boost.

The U.S. Supreme Court declined to intervene after the state's high court declared unconstitutional Pennsylvania's existing House map, which had been heavily gerrymandered by Republicans. A reshuffled map is expected to make several districts friendlier for Democratic candidates in November.

Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf and the leaders of the Republican-run Legislature face a court-ordered Friday deadline to find a compromise approach to drawing the new boundaries.

"It's still early in the process ... but I'm very encouraged by what this decision could mean for the people of Pennsylvania," said Rep. Ben Ray Lujan of New Mexico, who heads Democrats' House campaign arm.

Before the redistricting decision, Democrats had zeroed in on six Pennsylvania congressional districts out of 91 they are targeting nationwide. Only California and New York have more top targets for House Democrats.

The scramble to redraw districts for this year's elections in Pennsylvania is a preview of redistricting dominoes in several states that could alter the balance on Capitol Hill in the coming years.

The U.S. Supreme Court is expected to rule later this year on partisan gerrymandering cases in Wisconsin and Maryland. A decision against maps that are overtly political, overwhelmingly favoring one party over another, ultimately could force congressional districts to be redrawn elsewhere, including battleground states such as Michigan, North Carolina and Virginia.

Unlike in Pennsylvania, potential changes in those states are unlikely to affect elections this year.

The hustle to redraw the state's congressional maps has left candidates such as Democrat Chrissy Houlahan wondering what district they'll ultimately represent if they win. The Air Force veteran wants to unseat Republican Rep. Ryan Costello in the Philadelphia suburbs. The state's 6th Congressional District appears on a map roughly shaped as a boomerang.

Costello won 57 percent of the vote in 2016, but Democrat Hillary Clinton outpaced President Donald Trump in the district.

"It's going to be strange for me the next few weeks," Houlahan said of waiting on new boundaries. But she called the ruling "a win for democracy" and said it won't affect her approach, focusing on health care, jobs and education.

The new maps will not affect a March 13 special election in southwest Pennsylvania, where state Rep. Rick Saccone and Democrat Conor Lamb are vying to replace Republican Tim Murphy, who resigned amid a sex scandal. But the winner in the 18th Congressional District could still find himself in a redesigned district running for re-election in November.

"You could have a new congressman drawn out of his district completely," said Republican strategist Bob Branstetter, who is advising Saccone.

The current boundaries resulted from Republicans who controlled the Legislature and governor's office breaking decades of geographic precedent when drawing boundaries after the 2010 census. They shifted whole counties and cities into different districts and produced contorted boundaries in an effort to protect a Republican advantage in the congressional delegation.

Some of the districts were so oddly shaped to benefit Republicans that they drew derisive descriptions: Goofy Kicking Donald Duck; a malnourished hammerhead shark winding through six counties; the state of Florida, with a longer panhandle.

The maps had the desired effect. Republicans hold a 13-5 advantage in congressional seats in a state where Democrats have 800,000 more registered voters and hold all but one statewide elected office. In 2016, President Donald Trump defeated Hillary Clinton by less than 1 percentage point out of more than 6 million votes cast.

Competition also has suffered under the Republican-drawn maps. With the three previous House maps after the Census in 1980, 1990 and 2000, between two and six Pennsylvania congressional seats changed party hands during a given decade. Since the 2012 elections, when the new boundaries went into effect, none has.

An Associated Press analysis published last June found Pennsylvania Republicans won about three more congressional seats in the 2016 election than would have been expected based on the party's overall share of the vote. That ranked second nationally behind Texas and slightly ahead North Carolina and Michigan. Overall, the AP analysis found Republicans won as many as 22 additional U.S. House seats over what would have been expected based on the average congressional vote share across the country.

Pennsylvania Republican Party Chairman Val DiGiorgio insists the GOP's advantage is a natural result of Democrats' concentration in cities. He said a more even map would require another form of gerrymandering by carving up Philadelphia and Pittsburgh.

At the National Democratic Redistricting Committee, a project of former Attorney General Eric Holder, executive director Kelly Ward rejected that. She said there are enough Democrats beyond the major cities to draw maps leading to competitive elections "so that the swing nature of the state is reflected" in Washington.

___

Associated Press reporters David A. Lieb in Jefferson City, Missouri, and Marc Levy in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, contributed to this report.

___

Scolforo reported from Harrisburg. Follow Barrow on Twitter at https://twitter.com/BillBarrow and Scolforo at https://twitter.com/houseofbuddy

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.