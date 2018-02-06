City Worker Taken To Hospital After Crash

A City of Tulsa worker was taken to the hospital after a crash Tuesday afternoon.

It happened near 8th and Denver.

Police said a red Mustang hit a City of Tulsa truck as roads were starting to get slick across Green Country.

2/6/2018 Related Story: Slick Conditions Lead To Multiple Tulsa Collisions

Police said the crash is under investigation and didn’t say if weather was a factor.

The driver of the City of Tulsa truck was taken to the hospital in an unknown condition.