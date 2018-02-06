What You Need To Know Before Tornado Season Hits - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

What You Need To Know Before Tornado Season Hits

Posted: Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Right now, we're focused on severe winter weather, but Tuesday marks six months since another severe weather event. 

An EF2 tornado tore through Midtown last August, damaging 25 homes and more than 170 businesses.

It's probably not the priority with icy roads and cold temperatures, but now is the time to think about insurance.

Many tornado victims didn't have the right coverage and neither did their landlords or property owners.

Amity Edwards with 918 Interiors is currently slammed with 34 projects.

It's a top to bottom remodel that she started around the same time last year’s ef2 tornado left a six-mile disaster zone.

"The roof completely blew off,” she recalled. “We had a ton of water damage."

She says nearly half of their furniture and supplies were destroyed.

"It was extremely stressful because that was the first question everybody asked; 'Do you have insurance?' And I would say, ‘No.' I've lived in Oklahoma off and on my whole life and always hear about tornadoes and [think], 'No, that's never going to happen me!’ But, it did."

Mark Tedford at Tedford Insurance in Jenks says most renters know they need renters insurance for an apartment or home, but businesses renting or leasing often overlook coverage for their belongings and what's called business interruption.

"There are some that had the requirements to continue to pay rent even if they were displaced, and that's something that can be covered."

With tornado season a little more than a month out, Tedford Insurance is about planning ahead, and say it's good to do the planning now.

Edwards is sanding down the past and painting a new future for her company.

"I try to find a bright spot in any situation, even when it's so devastating such as a tornado,” she stated.The biggest insurance advice: read your lease before you sign.

Tedford Insurance says most businesses can get adequate coverage for less than $100 a month. 

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.