Wynn case raises questions about responsibility to investors

Former sports doctor sentenced to 40 to 125 years in prison for abuse at gymnastics club

Former sports doctor sentenced to 40 to 125 years in prison for abuse at gymnastics club

As they begin to probe the circumstances of the fatal wreck in South Carolina, officials have already settled on one thing: that the crash between a passenger train and a freight car could have been prevented with available technology

As they begin to probe the circumstances of the fatal wreck in South Carolina, officials have already settled on one thing: that the crash between a passenger train and a freight car could have been prevented with available technology

A 2015 letter from a victim of a pedophile priest belies Pope Francis' claim that no victims had accused the church of a cover-up of sex crimes in Chile.

A 2015 letter from a victim of a pedophile priest belies Pope Francis' claim that no victims had accused the church of a cover-up of sex crimes in Chile.

After third and final prison sentence for Nassar, victims vow to keep fighting

After third and final prison sentence for Nassar, victims vow to keep fighting

President Donald Trump is accusing Democrats of being "un-American" and perhaps even "treasonous" for refusing to cheer positive news during his State of the Union address

President Donald Trump is accusing Democrats of being "un-American" and perhaps even "treasonous" for refusing to cheer positive news during his State of the Union address

President Donald Trump is accusing Democrats of being "un-American" and perhaps even "treasonous" for refusing to cheer positive news during his State of the Union address

President Donald Trump is accusing Democrats of being "un-American" and perhaps even "treasonous" for refusing to cheer positive news during his State of the Union address

Vice President Mike Pence's six-day swing through Asia, with a stop at the Olympic games in South Korea, is set to focus less on sports than on the host country's neighbor to the North

Vice President Mike Pence's six-day swing through Asia, with a stop at the Olympic games in South Korea, is set to focus less on sports than on the host country's neighbor to the North

Detectives want to talk again to 87-year-old actor Robert Wagner, who is a person of interest in the 1981 death of his wife Natalie Wood

Detectives want to talk again to 87-year-old actor Robert Wagner, who is a person of interest in the 1981 death of his wife Natalie Wood

It's almost showtime for SpaceX's big new rocket with a cherry-red sports car on top

It's almost showtime for SpaceX's big new rocket with a cherry-red sports car on top

Police say four people have been stabbed during a church service at a Texas home and a man is in custody.

Police say four people have been stabbed during a church service at a Texas home and a man is in custody.

Closing arguments to continue as trial of two Baltimore detectives on racketeering and robbery charges winds down.

Closing arguments to continue as trial of two Baltimore detectives on racketeering and robbery charges winds down.

Federal authorities have filed a new immigration charge against a Guatemalan man suspected in a drunken-driving crash that killed Indianapolis Colts linebacker Edwin Jackson and another man in Indiana.

Federal authorities have filed a new immigration charge against a Guatemalan man suspected in a drunken-driving crash that killed Indianapolis Colts linebacker Edwin Jackson and another man in Indiana.

A federal judge says the U.S. Department of Energy doesn't need to make public documents involving spent commercial nuclear fuel shipments to eastern Idaho sought by former Idaho Gov. Cecil Andrus.

A federal judge says the U.S. Department of Energy doesn't need to make public documents involving spent commercial nuclear fuel shipments to eastern Idaho sought by former Idaho Gov. Cecil Andrus.

A woman who has publicly accused President Donald Trump of forcibly kissing her years ago is running for office in Ohio.

A woman who has publicly accused President Donald Trump of forcibly kissing her years ago is running for office in Ohio.

Local billionaire buys The Los Angeles Times for $500 million, putting the storied paper back under local ownership for the first time in almost two decades.

Local billionaire buys The Los Angeles Times for $500 million, putting the storied paper back under local ownership for the first time in almost two decades.

The doctor's in, but jury is out on new LA Times owner

The doctor's in, but jury is out on new LA Times owner

Security agents at more than a dozen airports nationwide will be trained on how to screen Native American religious items.

Security agents at more than a dozen airports nationwide will be trained on how to screen Native American religious items.

The championship parade Philadelphia has dreamed about and agonized over is finally here.

The championship parade Philadelphia has dreamed about and agonized over is finally here.

(AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File). FILE - This March 15, 2016, file photo, shows casino mogul Steve Wynn at a news conference in Medford, Mass. The University of Pennsylvania has announced plans to distance itself from casino mogul Wynn and comedian Bill ...

By ALEXANDRA OLSON and MARLEY JAY

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) - The scandal that forced the resignation of Steve Wynn as chairman and CEO of the casino and resorts company bearing his name is raising questions about the obligation of corporations to disclose sexual misconduct allegations to their investors - an issue complicated by a web of workplace and legal practices that companies have used to keep such situations under wraps.

The billionaire casino mogul's resignation came less than two weeks after the Wall Street Journal reported that a number of women said Wynn harassed or assaulted them and that one case led to a $7.5 million settlement.

Wynn now faces investigations by gambling regulators in Nevada and Massachusetts, where the company is building a roughly $2.4 billion casino just outside Boston. Regulators in Macau, the Chinese enclave where the company operates two casinos, are also inquiring about the allegations.

Wynn has vehemently denied the report's allegations, denouncing in his resignation statement an environment "in which a rush to judgment takes precedence over everything else, including the facts." In accepting Wynn's resignation, the company's board of directors made clear it had done so "reluctantly."

The scandal has cost shareholders money, leaving the company exposed to complaints that investors should have been informed about the allegations against a leader whose image and reputation were tightly tied to the brand. The company's stock rallied Wednesday after Wynn resigned but has fallen almost 12 percent since the Journal's Jan. 26 report.

Wynn remains the largest shareholder of his company and his signature is its logo. Additionally, in its annual filings with the Securities Exchange Commission, Wynn Resorts said the mogul's "efforts, skills and reputation" are a large factor in the company's ability to compete, and its business could suffer if he were to leave or lose his ability to focus on the company.

At least one shareholder raised those factors in a lawsuit filed Wednesday in a Nevada district court. The shareholder, Norfolk County Retirement, accused the company's board of directors of breaching its fiduciary duties by "turning a blind eye and disregarding a sustained pattern of sexual harassment and egregious misconduct by Mr. Wynn."

Joe Schmitt, an employment attorney with Minneapolis firm Nilan Johnson Lewis, said he would not be surprised if Wynn Resorts were to face more lawsuits from shareholders claiming the allegations against Wynn should have been disclosed.

"More importantly, in this case, the lawsuit is likely to result in a disclosure of the very facts that the company sought to keep confidential," Schmitt said.

There is no law obligating companies to disclose internal allegations of sexual harassment or any settlements involvement employment-related complaints. The Securities and Exchange Commission, however, does have the power to require publicly traded companies to disclose litigation that could have a material effect on their financial results.

But so far, Wynn Resorts hasn't been linked to any payments to Wynn's accusers. According to the Journal report, Wynn did not use company funds to pay the $7.5 million settlement to a manicurist who alleged that he pressured her into having sex during an appointment. The newspaper reported that Wynn and his legal representatives set up a separate company to handle the settlement, which helped hide the payment.

However, under securities law, a company is obligated to disclose developments that might be important to investors considering buying its stock.

"It should have been disclosed," said Jeffrey Sonnenfeld, a professor at the Yale School of Management and an expert on corporate governance. "It's not just his choice, his decision, but also his name and even his signature, so it's hard to disentangle the value of his personal conduct and image with the brand value."

A wave of sexual misconduct claims against prominent figures in entertainment, media and politics gained momentum last fall in the aftermath of articles detailing movie industry mogul Harvey Weinstein's decades of alleged rape and harassment. But Wynn is the first CEO and founder of a major publicly held company to come under scrutiny since the Weinstein allegations surfaced.

In some ways, corporations may be facing new territory when it comes to their legal obligations to disclose sexual misconduct allegations against their star executives. Sexual harassment allegations are proving more damaging to reputations than even just a few years ago because public perception over the gravity of such conduct has changed, Schmitt said.

"#MeToo has changed the landscape dramatically," he said. "Things that were not a big deal 10 years ago are a big deal now."

When it comes to corporate responsibility, companies have traditionally perceived a need to protect their reputations by keeping sexual misconduct allegations private. For that reason, "companies as a general matter, almost as a matter of course, structure non-disclosure agreements into their settlements to prevent people from talking about it," Schmitt said.

"From the company's perspective, if it were shared, it would be damage the company's brand and the bottom line," he said.

There are some efforts in the works that would make it more difficult for companies to hide sexual misconduct allegations.

In December, Senators Lindsay Graham, R-S.C., and Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., introduced bipartisan legislation that would ban companies from forcing employees into arbitration proceedings if they bring sexual harassment claims. Currently, it is common practice for companies to require employees to settle misconduct lawsuits through arbitration, which is handled by private companies instead of courts and typically leaves no public record.

"The company would rather be in arbitration because that is a much more favorable venue for them than a court. This is why arbitration agreements are popular with employers but also very controversial," Schmitt said.

Wynn is a titan in Sin City and played a major role in the revitalization of the Las Vegas Strip in the 1990s. He built the Bellagio, Treasure Island and Mirage before he sold his Mirage Resorts company in 2000. Two years later, he founded Wynn Resorts, which now operates two luxurious casino-resorts in the city and is in the process of building a lake and hotel development called Paradise Park on the site of a former golf course.

He resigned as finance chairman of the Republican National Committee a day after the allegations were published.

___

Associated Press writer Regina Garcia Cano in Las Vegas contributed to this report.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.