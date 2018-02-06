Parents Frustrated With Tulsa Teacher Shortage

Some teachers and parents are getting frustrated with Tulsa's teacher shortage. There's also a big shortage of substitute teachers.

For TPS to be set, 1,000 subs are needed, a number they are working hard to get to during some tough times.

The district says, right now, they're fighting a few things to keep a teacher in each classroom. Those things are money, the flu and qualified applicants.

"You're right, it is a perfect storm. With our budget shortfalls and improper funding for education, we end up with fewer teachers,” said TPS spokesperson Bradley Eddy. “We've had to dig into that sub-pool to talk to some of those folks to see if we can have them, in fact, become teachers."

Eddy says that fixes the problem of full-time teachers but leaves a lot of empty spaces in the substitute pool to draw from.

They're trying to get the word out on social media and with paid advertisements to get more of both teachers and subs.

To teach, all you need is a bachelor's degree, and to sub, you just need a high school diploma.

If this is something you want to consider, you can apply on the district's website.