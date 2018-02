Rabobank to enter plea in money-laundering investigation

Former sports doctor sentenced to 40 to 125 years in prison for abuse at gymnastics club

Former sports doctor sentenced to 40 to 125 years in prison for abuse at gymnastics club

As they begin to probe the circumstances of the fatal wreck in South Carolina, officials have already settled on one thing: that the crash between a passenger train and a freight car could have been prevented with available technology

As they begin to probe the circumstances of the fatal wreck in South Carolina, officials have already settled on one thing: that the crash between a passenger train and a freight car could have been prevented with available technology

A 2015 letter from a victim of a pedophile priest belies Pope Francis' claim that no victims had accused the church of a cover-up of sex crimes in Chile.

A 2015 letter from a victim of a pedophile priest belies Pope Francis' claim that no victims had accused the church of a cover-up of sex crimes in Chile.

After third and final prison sentence for Nassar, victims vow to keep fighting

After third and final prison sentence for Nassar, victims vow to keep fighting

President Donald Trump is accusing Democrats of being "un-American" and perhaps even "treasonous" for refusing to cheer positive news during his State of the Union address

President Donald Trump is accusing Democrats of being "un-American" and perhaps even "treasonous" for refusing to cheer positive news during his State of the Union address

President Donald Trump is accusing Democrats of being "un-American" and perhaps even "treasonous" for refusing to cheer positive news during his State of the Union address

President Donald Trump is accusing Democrats of being "un-American" and perhaps even "treasonous" for refusing to cheer positive news during his State of the Union address

Vice President Mike Pence's six-day swing through Asia, with a stop at the Olympic games in South Korea, is set to focus less on sports than on the host country's neighbor to the North

Vice President Mike Pence's six-day swing through Asia, with a stop at the Olympic games in South Korea, is set to focus less on sports than on the host country's neighbor to the North

Detectives want to talk again to 87-year-old actor Robert Wagner, who is a person of interest in the 1981 death of his wife Natalie Wood

Detectives want to talk again to 87-year-old actor Robert Wagner, who is a person of interest in the 1981 death of his wife Natalie Wood

It's almost showtime for SpaceX's big new rocket with a cherry-red sports car on top

It's almost showtime for SpaceX's big new rocket with a cherry-red sports car on top

US. Supreme Court rejects some but not all of the North Carolina legislative districts that federal judges redrew for this year's elections.

US. Supreme Court rejects some but not all of the North Carolina legislative districts that federal judges redrew for this year's elections.

Pennsylvania is crucial to Democrats' efforts to regain control of the U.S. House, and a recent redistricting decision gives that strategy a boost.

Pennsylvania is crucial to Democrats' efforts to regain control of the U.S. House, and a recent redistricting decision gives that strategy a boost.

Dutch lender Rabobank's California subsidiary is scheduled to enter a plea Wednesday in a long-running investigation that led to allegations the bank was used to launder millions of dollars in Mexican drug money.

Dutch lender Rabobank's California subsidiary is scheduled to enter a plea Wednesday in a long-running investigation that led to allegations the bank was used to launder millions of dollars in Mexican drug money.

The Los Angeles Times is on the verge of a sale to a local billionaire physician.

The Los Angeles Times is on the verge of a sale to a local billionaire physician.

Police say a homeless California man killed his wife, dismembered her body and carried it aboard a train in a suitcase before lighting her remains on fire in a parking lot.

Police say a homeless California man killed his wife, dismembered her body and carried it aboard a train in a suitcase before lighting her remains on fire in a parking lot.

Police in Colorado are investigating exactly what happened before a sheriff's deputy was shot and killed Monday, becoming the third police officer to die in the line of duty in the state during the past five weeks.

Police in Colorado are investigating exactly what happened before a sheriff's deputy was shot and killed Monday, becoming the third police officer to die in the line of duty in the state during the past five weeks.

A Michigan sheriff says former U.S. Olympic women's gymnastics coach John Geddert is facing a criminal investigation after complaints were filed in the wake of the sexual abuse cases against Larry Nassar.

A Michigan sheriff says former U.S. Olympic women's gymnastics coach John Geddert is facing a criminal investigation after complaints were filed in the wake of the sexual abuse cases against Larry Nassar.

By ELLIOT SPAGAT

Associated Press

SAN DIEGO (AP) - Dutch lender Rabobank's California subsidiary is scheduled to enter a plea Wednesday in a long-running investigation that led to allegations the bank was used to launder millions of dollars in Mexican drug money.

Rabobank said last month that it set aside about 310 million euros ($384 million) to settle and that the subsidiary, Rabobank National Association, would likely plead guilty to a charge that employees hid information from regulators nearly five years ago. It would be one of the largest U.S. settlements involving Mexican money laundering, though still only a fraction of the $1.9 billion that Britain's HSBC agreed to pay in 2012.

A calendar for U.S. Magistrate Judge Jill Burkhardt in San Diego says an arraignment and plea were scheduled Wednesday. No additional information was publicly available.

Representatives of the Rabobank subsidiary did not respond to a phone message and emails seeking comment.

While charges against the bank have not been made public, former compliance officer George M. Martin agreed to cooperate with authorities in December under a deal that delays his prosecution for two years.

Martin, a vice president and anti-money laundering investigations manager at the subsidiary, acknowledged he oversaw policies and practices that blocked or stymied probes into suspicious transactions and said he acted at the direction of supervisors, or at least their knowledge. He admitted that he and others allowed millions of dollars to get through without adequate scrutiny.

Martin and others allegedly turned a blind eye to a Mexican client who made more than $10 million in suspicious transactions, despite being warned about the client, because a branch in the border town of Calexico wanted more business from them. Authorities seized the account in 2011 on suspicion it was being used to move millions of dollars in drug proceeds.

Martin and others allegedly failed to alert authorities to suspicious activity at branches in Calexico and Tecate, another town on the border with Mexico. In 2009 and 2010, employees allegedly allowed a Mexican client to withdraw nearly $500,000 in amounts just under federal reporting requirements, even though the client had been reported to the Treasury Department at least 25 times for suspicious activity.

The efforts to hide suspicious activity allegedly occurred from 2009 to 2012. Rabobank, based in Utrecht, Netherlands, said U.S. authorities began investigating in 2013 whether the subsidiary violated the U.S. Bank Secrecy Act and other laws and regulations.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.