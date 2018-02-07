DISH Bringing Over 200 New Jobs To Tulsa

New jobs are coming to Tulsa. DISH announced Tuesday it is bringing about 1,000 jobs back to the U.S. from overseas with 250 of those jobs coming to Tulsa.

According to the company, the jobs include sales, human resources and customer relations.

DISH has built a new sales facility next to its existing customer care center located in the 1900 block of East 71st Street.

About 600 people already work at DISH's Tulsa customer care center.