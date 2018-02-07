New Storm Shelter Opens At Tulsa Elementary School

A Tulsa Public elementary school has a new storm shelter.



Kerr Elementary held a ribbon-cutting Tuesday to mark the official opening of the shelter and classrooms.

School officials say the tornado-proof safe room is large enough to house the entire student body and staff.

The addition also features eight new classrooms for the school located in the 200 block of 117 East Avenue.

"And we take safety very seriously, the voters in Tulsa take safety very seriously. The 2015 bond that was passed to help us to keep our buildings warm, safe and dry included funding for us to build 20 of these tornado safe spaces in schools," said TPS Superintendent, Dr. Deborah Gist.

Officials say they've now built a total of seven safe rooms district-wide.