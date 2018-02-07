OHP: Icy Road Leads To Fatal Okmulgee County Crash

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says a woman died after her car crashed on an icy Okmulgee County highway Tuesday evening south of Morris.

Troopers say 60-year-old Jilena Thrailkill was southbound on Highway 52 when her car went off the highway, striking a stop sign, hitting a dry creek bed and a barbed wire fence near Banyan Road.

The OHP says freezing rain was falling at the time of the 6:04 p.m. crash.