Sallisaw Man Turns Himself In Following Fatal Stabbing - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News: Crime

Sallisaw Man Turns Himself In Following Fatal Stabbing

Posted: Updated:
Photo of Rodney Hall Hodges. [Sallisaw Police] Photo of Rodney Hall Hodges. [Sallisaw Police]
SALLISAW, Oklahoma -

Police said a Sallisaw man turned himself in following a stabbing death in their community Tuesday evening.

He is identified as 40-year-old Rodney Hall Hodges.

Police Chief Terry Franklin says officers were called just after 7:15 p.m. about a stabbing at a home on the corner of North Walnut and Argile Streets.  He says the victim, 37-year-old Kennith Reed was taken to a Sallisaw hospital where he later died.

After questioning witnesses, Franklin said investigators identified Hodges as a suspect in Reed's death.  

Around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, Hodges called the Sallisaw Police Department and said he wanted to surrender. Officers took him into custody without incident, a news release states.

Special Features

Bridge Tracker

How safe are Oklahoma?s bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

Fallen Heroes

The News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on The News On 6? Find it here!

Murrah Bombing Timeline

Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured on NewsOn6.com

  • Cold Cases

    Join Lori and local homicide detectives as they search for Cold Case clues.

  • Crime Survival Guide

    What can you do to survive a crime? Find advice for personal safety here.

  • Links

    Looking for a website you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.