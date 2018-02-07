Sallisaw Man Turns Himself In Following Fatal Stabbing

Police said a Sallisaw man turned himself in following a stabbing death in their community Tuesday evening.

He is identified as 40-year-old Rodney Hall Hodges.

Police Chief Terry Franklin says officers were called just after 7:15 p.m. about a stabbing at a home on the corner of North Walnut and Argile Streets. He says the victim, 37-year-old Kennith Reed was taken to a Sallisaw hospital where he later died.

After questioning witnesses, Franklin said investigators identified Hodges as a suspect in Reed's death.

Around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, Hodges called the Sallisaw Police Department and said he wanted to surrender. Officers took him into custody without incident, a news release states.