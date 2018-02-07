Sunny, But Cold Across Green Country

Yesterday’s fast-moving storm system is east of the state this morning. While most roadways are in good shape, we encourage you to use some caution early this morning as you travel across extreme eastern Oklahoma. As far as I can tell, most of the metro roadways are fine. Again, you may find one or two slick spots. Caution is always a good thing after an event like yesterday’s light glazing of precip across eastern Oklahoma.

A surface ridge of high pressure has settled across the central plains this morning and will bring sunshine and uneventful weather into the region today with highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. North winds will remain around 10 to 15 mph today before changing out of the south later tonight into Thursday with a nice warm-up into Thursday and Friday. Our next system should be nearing the area by the end of the week with a slight chance for some light rain to freezing drizzle late Friday evening into Saturday morning, and a possibility of a light mix late Saturday night or Sunday. Another system may near the area later next week around Wednesday or Thursday of next week. These pops will remain low at this moment.

The upper air flow will remain from the northwest to southeast with the northern stream remaining active. This will bring another wave into the central plains by this weekend while a possible trough will develop at the base of the long wave across the desert southwest. This is the southwest low will hold to our west until the middle of next week. But the first wave will help to develop another surface low across southeastern Colorado Friday and drop southward into the high plains of Texas early this weekend. A surface cold front will drop southward into the central plains Friday night and into the state sometime Friday evening or Saturday morning with falling temps and some precip potential. This will eventually cause the temps to once again fall with chilly weather for the weekend. The timing of this front is still up for grabs, but appears to be late Friday night into pre-dawn Saturday. Some very light drizzle or small showers may develop post frontal into Saturday morning with temps dropping near freezing. The timing for the next possibly shot of light precip appears mostly for Saturday evening into pre-dawn Sunday with some light wintry precip. The amounts of appear low at this point and the data has yet to remain consistent from run to run. The next system to follow will be around the middle of next week, possibly Tuesday into Wednesday with very low precip chances.

Temps will be improving today, Thursday and Friday before turning colder again this weekend.

Thanks for reading the Wednesday morning weather discussion and blog.