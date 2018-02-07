Weather-Related School Closings Across Green Country

More than a dozen schools are closed Wednesday across Green Country, but none of them are in the Tulsa area.

School Closings

Meanwhile, Tulsa's street department has 67 truck-mounted salt spreaders, two salt brine systems equipped with applicators and about 12,000 tons of salt on hand in case of any icy spots Wednesday morning.

There were a number of crashes when Tulsa area roads started getting slick Tuesday afternoon. EMSA says they responded to at least 19 weather-related accidents with nine patients taken to local hospitals.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says a woman died in a weather-related crash in Okmulgee County Tuesday.

Again, all Tulsa-area schools are in session Wednesday morning.