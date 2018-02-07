Neighbor Saves Mother, Child From A Burning Sapulpa Home

A neighbor says he got a mother and child safely out of a burning Sapulpa home early Wednesday. That home, located at Ridgeway and James Street was destroyed.

Sapulpa Fire officials say they got the call and arrived to find the entire structure on fire. While the two residents escaped with their lives, two pets, a dog and cat are still missing.

At around 2 a.m., the neighbor Cody Edwards told News On 6, he went outside and saw the house across the street on fire.

"Sounded like fireworks or a gunshots and I ran outside and seen all the orange, the whole house was up in orange and I just ran outside, ran to their door, kicked in the door and got them out of the house," said Cody Edwards.

He said it's something anyone would have done.

Edwards: "It's nothing special. I think anybody would have done it.

Dave: "Would you say you're a hero?"

Edwards: "No, no, no. I'm not going to say that."

The cause of the fire has yet to be determined, but fire officials said it's likely the fire started in the carport in the front of the house.

Edwards said the fire hadn't made it inside the house when he went inside.