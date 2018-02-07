Winter precipitation, cold in Oklahoma, Arkansas and Texas

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - A winter weather advisory remains in effect in south-central Texas while extremely cold temperatures are reported in parts of Oklahoma and Arkansas.

The National Weather Service says freezing rain and sleet could continue falling along the Interstate 20 corridor in Texas through mid-morning Wednesday.

Wind chills of below 10 degrees are forecast in northeastern Oklahoma and northwestern Arkansas.

Skies are to begin clearing by mid-morning and temperatures in the region are expected to reach the upper 30s to upper 40s by late afternoon.

